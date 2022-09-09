Singer Vicente Nery suffers car accident in Fortaleza | Ceará

Forró singer Vicente Nery suffered a car accident and fractured his arm, this Thursday (8), on Avenida Maestro Lisboa, in Bairro Sapiranga, in Fortaleza. The case was confirmed by the artist’s brother and manager, Vilton Nery. The injury affected three parts of the arm and one part of the forearm.
He said that Vicente was returning from Praia da Sabiaguaba, after recording videos for a DVD he is producing. On the way back, a driver would have passed at high speed, which scared the singer. With that, he lost control of the car, climbed the curb and the car flipped.
Singer Vicente Nery flipped the car when returning from a beach in Fortaleza. — Photo: Iza Coutinho/Disclosure
Vicente Nery was helped by a colleague who was passing by, and recognized the artist after the accident. He was taken to the Hospital Instituto Dr. José Frota, in downtown Fortaleza, because he was feeling a lot of pain.
In the car with Vicente, there was still a guitarist from his band, who had cuts on his hand and did not need to be hospitalized.
The singer is conscious and awaiting transfer to a private hospital, until the publication of this report.