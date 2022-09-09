“Sleep with it, Fla fans”; Gustavo Henrique leaves Fenerbahçe fans “crazy” in decisive game in Europe and red-blacks are cited

Flamengo is in the third final of the Liberators cup in four years, in addition to being close to the final of Brazil’s Cupsince it won the Sao Paulo away from home by 3 to 1 and decides at home. As well, he is second in the Brasileirão, seven points behind the leader. since the arrival of Dorival Junior and with the reinforcements that arrived in the last window, the team has been showing a consistent performance and, because of that, has been obtaining results on the field.

But, in addition to the arrival of reinforcements, some names left the team in the last window. Among them the defender Gustavo Henrique, who was a player much questioned by fans and the national press. The defender could not have good streaks in the team, oscillating between good and bad performances during his time in the Red-Black.

Currently in Fenerbahcethe defender showed his importance and was fundamental in the 2-1 victory against Dynamofor the Europa League. This because, Gustavo Henrique scored his first goal for the new club and provided the assist for the second. Through social networks, red and black expressed themselves in the face of the fact.

“Boy, Gustavo Henrique scored a goal and assisted in an important game at Fenerbahçe in the Europa League. They won by 2 to 1, that is, he was decisive. In Flamengo, he never did that. LOL”, he wrote. another fan of Flamengo also highlighted: “Fenerbahçe winning 2-1 with a goal and assistance from Gustavo Henrique, sleep with that”.

Gustavo Henrique received many compliments from fans of the Fenerbahce after performance this Thursday (8). “Well done mate! don’t listen to children’s comments! we believe in you ♥️ you are the perfect advocate”, he wrote.