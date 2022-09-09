Slovenia ‘trolls’ boyfriend and Lucas Bissoli’s reaction delights fans: “Passed the test”

slovenia marques surprised the boyfriend Lucas Bissoli when making a joke. she said she was pregnant and startled his companion. The ex-BBB reunited Lucas and her doctor, and secretly asked the doctor to tell her she was pregnant. The moment was recorded and shared on her social media.

The meeting took place inside a separate room. In the images, you can see that Lucas he was scared to learn of the pregnancy, but he was happy. He said he would go out to celebrate the news, but soon after he was informed that it was all a joke by the muse.

His reaction was congratulated by followers of Eslo: “How beautiful. This reaction of Lucas it was a positive sign,” said one user. “It passed the test, Lucas“, wrote another. “The reaction of the Lucas it was the best. You two are so cute together. They deserve the best,” said a third follower.

The video gained great repercussion. In less than 24 hours, the post gained over 80,000 likes and 9,000 comments. Lucas Bissoli and Eslô Marques started the romance within the BBB22. The couple revealed that the two have already received pregnancy tests from fans who are asking questions about when they will have a family.