Snapchat: What is it? How to unlock more filters? Learn all about app | Social networks

What is and who created Snapchat

The platform was created in 2011 by colleagues Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown, and was intended to function as an ephemeral network, which deleted photos and conversations after a certain period. Over the years, new features were added – such as the option to draw and write on top of the images – until, in 2013, the “Stories” format was signed by the social network.

The functionality was very successful among users and made the platform grow significantly, which caught the attention of competitors. That’s why, in the same year, Mark Zuckerberg tried to buy Snap.Inc, the developer of the application, but was unsuccessful. Then, two years later, the feature was copied on Instagram, causing people to redirect to Meta’s platform – which made Snapchat lose steam.

To try to reverse the loss of users and monetize the network, Snapchat decided to include content sponsored by companies in 2015, with the addition of algorithms in the feed. However, the change did not resonate very well and caused the company to lose three million users in one quarter. The app’s resumption, however, took place after the popularization of some filters, in 2019. Effects that included a rainbow-shaped vomit, dog ears and flower crowns, for example, became famous and resulted in several selfies on the internet. network.

How to create and how to delete account on Snapchat?

To use Snapchat, you need to download the app from the Google Play Store or App Store and tap “Create Account”. Then just add personal data such as name and date of birth. Then, the app will ask you to enter a username, password and phone or email to confirm the account.

To delete the profile on the network on Android or on the web, enter the link “https://accounts.snapchat.com/accounts/login?continue=https%3A%2F%2Faccounts.snapchat.com%2Faccounts%2Fdelete_account” ( without quotes) and enter the username and password. On iPhone (iOS), the process is done in the application itself, in “Profile” > “Settings” > “Account Actions”. Then follow the steps to delete the account.

Nowadays, because it is not very popular in Brazil, Snapchat is more used as a source of filters than as a social network. Despite this, the application has other functions that can be explored, such as “Stories”, which allows you to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. Furthermore, the platform also offers individual and group chats, automatically deleted after a day or right after viewing, depending on the user’s configuration.

In addition to filters, the app also offers other editing features, such as stickers, music, time, and others. Also, other tools available are: “Snap Map”, that lets you share location with friends; “Minis and Games”a section of games and activities that can be done in groups, and the “Spotlight”TikTok-style short videos area.

How to unlock more filters on Snapchat?

There are a few ways to unlock more filters on Snapchat. The first is by opening the camera and tapping on the filter options, represented by the emoji symbol. Then, in the bottom lane, tap “To explore”. The area features a search bar where you can type keywords to find what you want. Another alternative is to tap “Create”also in the lower lane, which will display highlighted filters.

You can also search for terms like #snapchat or #snapcode in other apps, like Instagram and TikTok, given that many people share content produced on Snapchat there.

