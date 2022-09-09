Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: Roberto’s death makes his brother suspicious of Solano. Know!

At novel “Pantanal”a death of Roberto (Cauê Campos) will not only cause distrust in Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). The boy’s brother, Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will also suspect Solano (Rafa Sieg), the man hired by their father, Tenório (Murilo Benício), to kill José Leôncio (Murilo Benício) and his children. Roberto’s death scenes will air tonight (8).

Guta’s boyfriend (Julia Dalavia) becomes suspicious when he finds his brother’s body and doesn’t see any snake marks. Later, Marcelo finds a revolver among the hitman’s belongings, who manages to deceive José Leôncio when he is arrested by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

With no emotional conditions to recognize his son’s body, Tenório asks Roberto to do so. And as soon as the boy reveals his suspicions, Tenório puts pressure on the killer. “How do you explain my son’s body showing up without a bite?” he asks.

“Did you see the anaconda devil pull my son under the water with her hand by any chance? Because I can’t believe a single word you say!”, insists the villain, according to the portal “TV News “.

+ ‘Pantanal’: Tadeu’s secret is discovered by Juma

Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: Solano deceives Tenório for Roberto’s death

In the same way that he will do with José Leôncio, Solano will manage to deceive Tenório about his innocence in Roberto’s murder. But Marcelo won’t believe it and, therefore, decides to go through the killer’s things and that’s how he finds the weapon, going to confront the bandit afterwards.

“Can you explain to me what this is?”, asks Renato’s brother (Gabriel Santana), who will have a twist at the end of the novel. But again Solano will act fast. “Just to defend myself, in a case of precision… In the case of me, I’ll see a painted along these paths… Or argue a snake”, he lies.

“Like the one who took my brother?!”, asks the boy. “If I had a gun, the motherfucker wouldn’t have taken him away. “He might have died, but she was the one who took him to the bottom of the water, that was it”, says Solano, cynically, without convincing Marcelo, who decides to leave the matter aside.

“Whether it was her or not, you try to keep that weapon well… And let’s get on with it”, asks the good guy.