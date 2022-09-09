Sonia Abrão defends Juliette, detonates a team of columnists and makes it clear that she returned to the command of ‘A Tarde é Sua’: “Três big guys…”

Sonia Abram spent time away fromThe afternoon is yours” due to the positive diagnosis of Covid-19. The presenter came to be hospitalized preventively to recover from the disease receiving proper medical care. Even away from the studios, the communicator made it clear that she followed the work of the columnists who replaced her.

That’s because this Thursday (8), Sonia he stressed to the team that he did not like some of the criticisms that journalists made against Juliette. The matter came up after Felipeh Campos reported that the millionaire was seen on the banks of the Ipiranga River and that the singer had taken the breath of those present.

“Look that, Juliette Freire yesterday enchanted the banks of the Ipiranga River. She dazzled her beauty. And also in a little while everything about Linha Direta“, said Fields. “She sang?“, wanted to know the other columnist Thiago Rocha. That’s when Sonia broke the silence. “Y’all won’t start ’cause right now I’m not at home getting mad“, he declared.

“Calm down Sonia Abram, calm down“, cried the journalist. “Three big guys. I was there at home, covered, watching three big guys criticizing Juliette with the liver“, fired the presenter. Sonia implied that he had been following the work of the substitutes at home and did not agree with some of the lines that were said while he was away.