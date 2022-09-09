SP removes mandatory face mask in public transport

The use of face masks in public transport will no longer be mandatory in São Paulo as of this Friday, the 9th. The decision is valid for the State and the capital, where compulsory protection was implemented in December 2020 to contain the advance of the coronavirus.

With the measure, hospitals, clinics and health establishments are the only places where the use of the face mask is still mandatory in the state. In the case of public transport, it is only “recommended”, mainly for people aged 60 and over and those who are immunosuppressed.

In a joint note, the state government and the São Paulo City Hall announced that the measure was taken based on data and recommendations from the Management Council of the São Paulo Health Science, Research and Development Department (SCPDS), whose members made up the former Scientific Committee formed to deal with the pandemic. Just last month, the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) suspended the requirement of the item in all airports and aircraft in the country.

Wearing a face mask on public transport was mandatory since December 2020 Photograph: Wyss Institute at Harvard University/Disclosure

In São Paulo, the announcement was based on the observation of the epidemiological scenario and, mainly, on the vaccination coverage against the coronavirus. Today, the state has 90.7% of the entire population with the first dose and more than 88% with the complete primary vaccination schedule (two doses or single application).

“The State of São Paulo achieved a fantastic coverage rate in the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus, and protected its population, especially against serious cases of the disease. As a result, hospitalizations and deaths plummeted,” said infectious disease specialist David Uip, secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health in São Paulo. “This gives us the necessary security to make the use of masks more flexible at this time, but we will remain vigilant, monitoring epidemiological data on a constant basis.”