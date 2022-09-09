Spectacular Northern Lights Filmed by Astronauts on the ISS

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

NASA has published a timelapse video of an aurora borealis filmed from the International Space Station (ISS) while orbiting our planet, at about 435 km altitude. The phenomenon occurred last weekend due to a moderate geomagnetic storm (G2) that made landfall.

The video was recorded as the ISS traveled above the Indian Ocean towards the Coral Sea off the northeast coast of Australia. To complete the cosmic spectacle, the footage still shows the Moon rising in the background, behind the robotic arm Canadarm2 of the orbital station.

Views like this are possible because auroras often occur at altitudes close to that of the ISS. The phenomenon is the result of the interaction between solar particles and Earth’s upper atmosphere. As the Sun approaches its period of maximum activity within the 11-year cycle, we will see more events like this.

According to the measurement system for classifying geomagnetic storms created by the US National Oceanic Administration (NOAA), a G2 storm is considered to be of “moderate” strength, although it can cause interference to satellite systems. There were no reports of serious problems.

The stream of solar wind came out of a large hole in the Sun’s atmosphere and was successfully predicted by NOAA meteorologists. However, the geomagnetic storm lasted almost 24 hours, longer than expected. The solar wind traveled very fast, reaching 700 km/s, while a series of “cracks” opened up in the Earth’s magnetic field, allowing solar particles to penetrate the atmosphere.

Source: spaceweather.com

