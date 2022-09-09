Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Finally fixed it after charging higher for a month. The appreciation faded overnight after the latest hawkish comments from failed to support it at short-term overbought levels. Europe’s energy ministers meet for crisis talks in Brussels, but are unlikely to agree much. US stocks are set to see their first positive weekly close in four weeks after DocuSign (NASDAQ:) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:) both positively surprised the results. And China’s inflation is slowing under pressure from a weak economy, which is also weighing on global demand. Meanwhile, the Brazilian market expects deflation in August.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, September 9th.

1. IPCA of August

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) will release today, at 9 am, the Extended Consumer Price Index () for August. The average of analyst estimates compiled by Investing.com is for a monthly deflation of 0.39%, after falling 0.68% in July. Thus, the 12-month index would be 8.72%, compared to 10.07% in the previous month.

The result would approach the IPCA expectation for 2022, released by this week’s, of 6.61%, however, it is still far from the inflation target of 3.5% for this year and the ceiling of the 5% target.

Rafael Pacheco, chief economist at Guide Investimentos, believes that the IPCA for August should still drop due to the reduction in ICMS rates and fuel prices by Petrobras (BVMF:), even if the negative variation is smaller than in the last month.

The disclosure will be important for the decision-making of the Monetary Policy Committee (), which sets the interest rate at a meeting later this month.

At 8:15 am, the EWZ ETF was up 1.64% on the US premarket.

2. Dollar correction

The dollar eventually corrected, falling 1% after a month-long rally in which market participants had to raise their forecasts for the US even further.

Momentum reversed after the dollar failed to make new highs in response to hawkish (now familiar) comments on Thursday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said at a Cato Institute event that: “We need to act now, frankly, strongly , as we are doing and we need to continue until the work is done.”

The crosses were supported by the largest of the European Central Bank in its 23 years of life and the promise of more by its president, .

At 8:17 am, the index was down 0.86% to $108.765.

Meanwhile, China continued to offer the world some relief from inflation. Its , which (at least partially) fuels export prices over a period of time, rose just 2.3% in the year to August, its lowest reading in 18 months and well below analysts’ expectations.

A also declined, with prices falling 0.1% on the month to bring the annual rate down from 2.7% to 2.5%.

Chinese stock indexes rose as much as 1.7% as the US extended its rally against the dollar, gaining 0.5% after bouncing off a major support level of 7 to the dollar on Thursday.

3. European Energy Ministers Meet for Crisis Negotiations

Energy ministers from across the European Union come together to take steps designed to bring down alarmingly high energy and natural gas prices before the next winter.

Tough decisions are unlikely, given differences between various member states on how best to reduce demand and how to impose the proposed price cap on what remains of Russia’s bloc’s gas imports. EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said ahead of the meeting that she expected progress towards a consensus, but indicated the plans could only be finalized at another meeting next week.

However, wholesale market prices continued to fall, with the benchmark falling 5.3% to €208.80 per megawatt hour. Base load energy prices, meanwhile, have fallen by around 20% in the last week.

4. US stocks set to open higher

US equity markets are set to end the week higher for the first time in four attempts as sentiment strengthens after pricing in a higher US rate path.

At 8:20 a.m., 100 futures were up 1.13%, while A and A had gained 0.87% and 0.79%, respectively.

Stocks to watch later include DocuSign, which is higher in premarket after finally publishing an earnings update with improved guidance, while cybersecurity firm Zscaler is also up after beating expectations on Thursday. fair. Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:) is heading in the other direction after a disappointing report.

Kroger is the big name that should release its balance on Friday.

FOLLOW US: US stock quotes

5. Oil jumps as the dollar weakens

Crude oil prices rose as the dollar weakened, taking pressure off non-dollar-based importers around the world.

At 8:24 am, U.S. crude futures were up 1.98% at $85.19 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures were up 1.99% at $90.92. Both contracts are still on course for the lowest close in seven months, however, with the Covid lockdowns in China again weighing on sentiment.

The consultancy Energy Aspects estimates that Chinese oil consumption may fall this year for the first time since 2002, on average by 380,000 barrels a day. This is partly due to the latest wave of Covid-19 outbreaks that will affect next week’s Golden Week holiday, a time when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel.

Baker Hughes and CFTC data round out the following week.