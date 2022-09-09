Steve Jobs’ daughter posts meme about iPhone 14 being the same as 13

After the presentation conference of the new generation of Apple smartphones, revealed at an event this Wednesday (7)a particular publication on Instagram drew attention: a post by youngest daughter of the co-founder and company iconSteve Jobs.

Jobs’ third and final child with businesswoman Laurene Powell, Eve Jobs posted on her Instagram Stories a meme of a profile of jokes related to investments and the business world.

In the image, a man appears showing a shirt he received as a gift – but which is exactly the same as the piece of clothing he currently wears. The photo is accompanied by the caption: “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after today’s Apple announcement.”

Jobs’ daughter meme.Source: Eve Jobs/Instagram

Eve is 24 years old, is a model and almost made a career in equestrian competitions, in addition to being a graduate of the Stanford University into a career in technology that she decided not to pursue.

This is the first time Eve has made headlines for criticizing a product from her father’s co-founded company: In recent interviews, she said she uses an iPhone every day because it’s “a beautiful reminder” of Steve’s legacy.

The new generation of cell phones is in fact very similar to the one launched last year in design. New features include the A15 Bionic chipset, longer battery life and a change in model nomenclature.