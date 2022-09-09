Steve Jobs’ daughter publishes meme criticizing iPhone 14 innovations

Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, used social media to publish a meme involving Apple, a brand created by her father, hours after the announcement of the new iPhone model, the company’s flagship.

On her verified Instagram account, the 24-year-old posted a photo of a man holding a new shirt identical to the one he’s wearing with the caption “me trading my iPhone 13 for an iPhone 14 after today’s announcement.”

Model and influencer, Eve is the daughter of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs. She has almost 400,000 followers on the social network and often publishes photos of her photoshoots as a model.

Eve wasn’t the only one to make fun of the announced changes to the new iPhone model. The North American branch of the South Korean company Samsung dropped several barbs on its Twitter profile – without ever directly mentioning the rival.

The first joke was dedicated to the new Apple Watch models. “Nice. A little boxy, but nice. We prefer a round shape. Classic,” the tweet read.

The two versions of the iPhone 14 Pro won the option in purple – a color that Samsung had already made available on its devices.

It was the perfect excuse for a subtle accusation of plagiarism: the tweet just said “Cool story bro”, a sarcastic expression used when what is told or shown is not really legal. And all the letters “O” were replaced by purple circles.

The announcement about the new iPhone model was made at an event held yesterday by Apple. On the outside, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus haven’t changed much from the 13. The models continue to be made with Ceramic Shield and aluminum on the sides. The novelty is on account of the OLED screen (only present in the Pro versions of last year) that brings more vivid colors and is brighter.

They will hit the market in five colors: black, silver, blue, purple and red.

The 12-megapixel main camera has a larger sensor capable of capturing up to 50% more light than the iPhone 13. In addition, this sensor still has optical stabilization that helps make moving images less blurry. The selfie camera also has a 12-megapixel sensor with autofocus and a larger aperture.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max versions, in turn, have a more discreet camera cutout. Instead of a large notch, these models have a hole for the camera and another pill-shaped cutout for the facial recognition sensor.

The models will be available in four color options: black, silver, gold and purple.

The models have a trio of sensors: 48 megapixels (main), 12 megapixels (telephoto with up to 3x optical zoom) and 12 megapixels (ultra-wide and macro), in addition to optical stabilization. According to the company, the sensors are capable of absorbing twice as much light as previous models, improving image quality.