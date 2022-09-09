STJ equates collective plan by adhesion to business plan

Facade of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). Credit: Marcelo Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

Per unanimously, the 3rd Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) understood that the plan collective per accession can be equated to plan collective business. With the decision, the collegiate denied the appeal (REsp 1,994,639/SP) of Unimed de Monte Alto and kept a former employee, dismissed without just cause, and his family as beneficiaries of the plan.

In the case in question, the plan health care was contracted by the employees’ association, but funded by the employer. Therefore, in addition to discussing the right to maintenance, the action also had this peculiarity: a contract formally entered into in the form of per accession, peris sponsored by the employer, which is a typical element of business plans.

For the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP), where the case was judged in the second instance, despite the contracts having different clauses, they could be equivalent. The decision, unfavorable to the medical cooperative, caused it to file an appeal in the STJ.

The operator maintained STJ that the assistance should not be maintained because the plan of the beneficiaries in question did not result from an employment relationship, but from association with the class entity.

The arguments were not accepted. The rapporteur minister, Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, evaluated that, in the interpretation of article 30 of Law 9656/98 (law of health plans), a device that provides for the conditions for the maintenance of beneficiaries dismissed without just cause, it was possible to equate contracts .

In addition, Sanseverino concluded for the applicability of the Consumer Defense Code (CDC), since the equatestion of the contract of plan from health to modality collective business was more favorable to the consumer from the point of view of the right to maintenance.

The rapporteur was followed by the other classmates.