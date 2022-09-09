Stocks rise, following the repercussions of the ECB and Powell’s speech; IPCA and more market issues today

New York and European stock futures indexes rise, in the same direction as the closing of Asian markets this Friday (9). There was repercussion of an unprecedented interest rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) and more comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which, however, did not bring so many surprises.

The ECB raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday to contain rising inflation, even as a recession looks increasingly likely as Europe loses access to vital Russian natural gas. In addition, the institution “expects to raise interest rates further to decrease demand and protect against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations”.

Powell, on the other hand, gave an interview the day before and stressed that the central bank is “strongly committed to reducing inflation” and that it wants to do so “without high social costs”.

In indicators, consumer inflation (CPI) in China was 2.5% in August, down from 2.7% in July.

In Brazil, all attention is focused on disclosing yet another inflation data. The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), referring to the last month of August, with a forecast by the Refinitiv consensus of deflation of 0.39% compared to July and an increase of 8.72% on an annual basis.

Later, the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) released vehicle production data for the month of August.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US index futures operate higher and are on track to break a sequence of three weekly lows. Market participants echo the Fed chairman’s speech the day before.

Until yesterday, the Dow Jones spot accumulated a high of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 2.09% and the Nasdaq is up 1.99%.

However, pressure on the equity market continues as expectations of a 75 percentage point interest rate hike at the end of September rose on Wall Street after Powell again said he was “strongly committed” to reducing inflation.

The US agenda is weak on economic data, especially July’s wholesale inventory numbers. The Refinitiv consensus points to an advance of 0.8% compared to June.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.80%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.82%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.98%

Asia

Asian markets closed the last trading session of the week on the positive side, as investors digested the Fed chairman’s latest comments and lower-than-expected China inflation.

Chinese consumer inflation hit 2.5% in August, below the Refinitiv consensus forecast of 2.8%.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.82%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.53%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +2.69%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.33%

Europe

European markets operate higher on Friday as investors reacted to a record rate hike by the ECB and more comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The monetary institution projects that the euro zone economy will enter a scenario of stagnation at the end of this year and in the first quarter of 2023. According to a statement after the decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, the monetary authority raised its forecast of growth Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the region in 2022, from 2.8% to 3.1%, but cut the estimates for 2023 (from 2.1% to 0.9%) and 2024 (from 2.1% to 1.9%).

“The very high prices of energy are reducing the purchasing power of people’s income and, although supply bottlenecks are decreasing, they are still limiting economic activity”, says the institution in a note.

FTSE 100 (UK), +1.66%

DAX (Germany), +1.61%

CAC 40 (France), +1.76%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +2.09%

commodities

Both the WTI and Brent oil contracts operate higher this Friday morning (9) after registering a low in early trading. Worries remain on investors’ radar that aggressive rate hikes by central banks and China’s Covid-19 restrictions will hurt demand.

Iron ore prices in China rise again to two-week highs after the biggest steelmaker announced more measures to support its economy. In addition, lower-than-expected August inflation in China has raised hopes of further central bank policy easing.

WTI Oil, +1.74% at $84.99 a barrel

Brent Oil, +1.87% at $90.82 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 3.74% to 720.50 yuan, equivalent to US$104.16

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +7.55% to $20,740.57 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The week ends with the release of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), referring to the last month of August. The average forecast of economists consulted by Refinitiv points to another deflation, the second in a row, this time of -0.39%. Therefore, in the annual comparison, the IPCA would decelerate from 10.1% (from July) to 8.71%.

“The reading will show price deflation in fuel, electricity and communications, still reflecting tax cuts and cuts made by Petrobras in July and August,” says Mario Mesquita, chief economist at Itaú. According to the bank’s calculations, the reduction in fuel prices alone should have an impact of -0.74 percentage points on the index.

Friday will also bring the most recent figures from the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), referring to the month of August.

Brazil

9:00 am: Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for August, with Refinitiv consensus down 0.39% month-on-month and up 8.72% year-on-year

10h: Production of Anfavea vehicles

10:00 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, has a meeting with Marcelo Maziero, Executive President, and Fernando Fontes, President Director, CERC Central de Receivíveis (closed to the press)

4:30 pm: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a meeting with the global director of Origination New Markets at Corio Genaration, Guillermo Martinez-Navas

5:30 pm: Guedes meets with Minister of Education, Victor Godoy

USA

11:00 am: July wholesale inventories, Refinitiv consensus points to 0.8% advance compared to June

3pm: Baker Hughes rig count

3. Brazil will grow almost 3% this year, says Guedes

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, emphasized once again that the Brazilian economy went through the pandemic with a better performance than the economies of advanced countries.

“We have already grown 2.5% this year, but of course we will grow more. We are going to grow almost 3.0% this year, Brazil has already risen”, he said, in a lecture at # ABX22 – Automotive Business Experience.

Government releases BRL 1.7 billion from secret budget after Bolsonaro decree

The federal government released the payment of BRL 1.7 billion in secret budget amendments two days after President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree on the eve of the September 7 holiday unlocking funds of interest to parliamentarians. Bolsonaro postponed transfers of culture and science and technology to make room for amendments.

The funds had been blocked since the beginning of August. Since then, the president has signed two provisional measures extending transfers that he was required by law to make in 2022, relating to the cultural sector and the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT). The maneuver releases R$ 5.6 billion this year to irrigate the secret budget.

Nurses’ floor needs funding source, says STF minister

Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said yesterday, in Brasília, that a source of resources is needed to make it possible to pay the minimum wage for nursing professionals.

Last week, he accepted the request for suspension of the floor – made by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde) – and granted a period of 60 days for those involved in the matter to find solutions to guarantee payment.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (8), Brazil recorded 99 deaths and 4,099 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 83, a reduction of 42% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 8,249, which represents a decrease of 45% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 170,246,503, equivalent to 79.25% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,885,511 people, which represents 84.2% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 102,919,084 people, or 47.91% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras approved the closing of the competitive process for the sale of the Albacora concession, which will be fully maintained in the state-owned company’s portfolio, according to a material fact published this Thursday (8).

The oil company was in the negotiation phase with PRIO (PRIO3), ex-PetroRio, for the sale of the field. However, both companies did not converge to conditions that would reflect the valuation of the asset for Petrobras. In this way, the company will continue the Albacora revitalization project, located in the deep waters of the Campos Basin, which includes the development of production from the Forno reservoir, located in the pre-salt layer of Albacora.

Petrobras also announced the extension of the deadlines for the expression of interest in participating in the opportunity related to the sale of 40% of its participation in the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions, in which the Pitu Well Discovery Evaluation Plan (Blocks POT-M-853 and POT-M-855), and the POT-M-762_R15 grant (Block POT-M-762). The assets are located in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin – Equatorial Margin – on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte.

The governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, as well as various bodies of the Public Ministry and Public Defender’s Offices, sent this Thursday (8) a letter to the National Council of Justice (CNJ) to formally end the negotiations for the renegotiation of the compensation for the Mariana tragedy, which occurred in November 2015.

In the document, the signatories state that the proposal of the companies Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton, responsible for the rupture of the Fundão dam, in Mariana, “is in absolute dissonance with the urgency and contemporaneity of the essential and effective repair and compensation due to people affected and society”.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) reported that consolidated traffic volume dropped 7.4% in August compared to the same month last year.

Consolidated traffic dropped 5.6% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2021.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Sign up and discover how to surf the Metaverse Boom and turn this technological evolution into excellent investment opportunities

related