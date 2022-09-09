Succession is immediate and Charles is the new king

Nicholas Witchell

BBC Royal Correspondent

8 September 2022, 15:11 -03 Updated 39 minutes ago

Great Britain has a new king and a new head of state, as do 15 other countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, which also have the British monarch as their head of state: Charles Philip Arthur George.

Queen Elizabeth II’s long reign ended at the moment of her death. At that moment, the throne immediately passed to her eldest son, Charles, the Prince of Wales.

This is how the hereditary monarchy works. The line of succession is defined by laws that go back to the 17th and 18th centuries. There is not a second that the throne is vacant.

The new monarch chose to be called Charles 3rd.

There was an expectation that the prince could choose to be called George the 7th, in honor of his grandfather, George the 6th, who reigned during World War II.

Proclamation

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Funeral of King George 6th, father of Elizabeth 2nd, 10 February 1952

The accession of the new king to the throne will be proclaimed by the Ascension Council at St. James, within 48 hours of the Queen’s death announcement.

This is the only occasion on which the entire Privy Council, made up of around 500 notables, between current and former ministers, is convened.

After the Ascension Council ends, the proclamation will be read from the main terrace of St. James by an official known as the Garter King of Arms.

The reading of the main proclamation will be followed by a 41-shot cannon salute in Hyde Park and 62 shots in the Tower of London.

Proclamations will also be read in the City of London – the country’s financial center – at the gates of Edinburgh Castle in Scotland and Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The national anthem “God save the queen” will be immediately changed to salute the new king and thus become “God save the king”.

The British monarch does not “take office” as other heads of state do.

The coronation is the high point of his accession to the throne and is a symbolic ceremony: a religious service, held at Westminster Abbey and presided over by the highest authorities of the Anglican Church.

Mourning commanded by the new king

Credit, iStock photo caption, The coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey, is an essentially symbolic ceremony.

The new king’s first appointment is to lead the national mourning for his mother.

A large and meticulously planned operation has begun. Five days after her death, the coffin containing the Queen’s body is expected to be taken in a traditional artillery carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

He must spend three days at Westminster Hall so the public can pay their respects.

Nine days after her death, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is due to take place at Westminster Abbey.

Britain has not seen a state funeral since 1965, when former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who led the country in World War II, died.

The funerals of Princess Diana in 1997, the Queen Mother in 2002 and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 2013 were major ceremonial events and did not have state funeral status. Not even the funeral service for the Queen’s husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 2021 was a state funeral. He was buried according to the protocol corresponding to a royal ceremony.

After the funeral, the coffin with the Queen’s body will be carried in the artillery carriage, driven by naval servicemen to Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried, in St. George.