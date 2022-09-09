Supla poses with Billy Idol and suggests a ‘bossa furiosa’ partnership before shows at Rock in Rio and in SP | Rock in Rio 2022

Since Rock in Rio in 1991, a meeting between Englishman Billy Idol and Supla was expected by fans. Thirty-one years later, the two punks with spiky blond hair and clenched fists finally got together in Brazil. Idol is an attraction at Rock in Rio on Friday (10th) and took a picture with the Brazilian rocker this Thursday (8th), before the show in São Paulo.

“We talked about mutual friends, like Bernard Rhodes, he was the guy who discovered Johnny Rotten on the street with the hate shirt… He was the guy who said ‘Billy, now you’re going to be a singer’, and he was the guy who gave the name Brothers of Brazil”, he told g1 Supla, citing the band he formed with his brother João Suplicy, who was also at the meeting with Idol.

“We said that he needed to do a furious bossa, a punkanova”, he added. “Since Elvis Presley made Mexican and Hawaiian music, I said he needed to make bossa nova. Who knows. Imagine Billy Idol singing a crazy punk rock Tom Jobim with the Brothers of Brazil or with Supla himself”, he said, laughing. .

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Billy Idol

O g1 had asked Billy Idol, in a video interview, if he had ever heard of Supla, a Brazilian with a style similar to his. “I’ve never heard of it, but now I’ll have to look it up since you’re talking. It would be great to meet you,” said the “Dancing with myself” and “Eyes without a face” singer.

After the interview with Billy Idol, the g1 met Supla on the plane on the way to Rio, and asked about English. He said that T4F, the producer of the Idol show in São Paulo, was arranging a meeting between the two backstage at the show in São Paulo.

Supla’s first attempt to find Billy Idol took place in 1991, when the singer came to Brazil for the first (and until this year only) time, at the second edition of Rock in Rio.

The Brazilian says he was in Los Angeles, right before the Englishman traveled to Brazil. He saw Billy Idol with a friend, who stopped Supla from approaching. The two ended up fighting, and Supla says he kicked a motorcycle, which he doesn’t know if it was his friend’s or Billy Idol’s own.

At 66, Billy Idol arrives in Brazil in tune with the latest music and fashion. Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo: everyone today wants to be a little like him: that stylized punk, with more pop verses and a more calculated look.

So much so that Idol is at the “pop punk” night at Rock in Rio, on the 9th, Friday, along with Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Avril Lavigne (see the full schedule). Billy says to g1 which helped to open the doors for these artists and celebrates the “revival” of the style.

Billy Idol has a curious – and serious – explanation for why his style is on the rise among teenagers again.

“I think it was because we thought for ourselves, nobody told us what to wear. We had a little influence from Vivienne Westwood. [a grande responsável pela moda punk]but it was mostly new people figuring out what to wear.”

“It was an anti-fashion rally, and I think it fits perfectly with what people are looking for today,” he theorizes.

“And I also think it’s because people are very short on money, like back then. We didn’t have anything, so you can get it from wherever you go. Sale, thrift store… Someone will throw it away, just take the clothes, tear them and use it. Give it a try, think outside the box, because you don’t have money.”

“It’s good to create your own fashion, not just rely on designers who will charge you a fortune. I used to make my own shirts. I painted the stripes, the girls loved it”, recalls Billy Idol.

Billy Idol released in 2021 the EP “The Roadside”, pulled by the single “Bitter taste”, in which he sings about the serious motorcycle accident he suffered in the early 1990s. He was hospitalized in serious condition and spent almost a year without doing it. shows.

He says that the quarantine during the pandemic reminded him of this experience. “When I had the accident, I didn’t know what my future would be like, if I would be the same Billy as before. There was a lot of uncertainty. Just like the pandemic. I didn’t know how long it was going to last, how it was going to be.”

Rock in Rio in 1991 was one of the first big shows where he had fully recovered from the accident, without limping or using a cane. “I was already feeling great, it was very exciting.”

He laughs at the stories of the festival in Brazil to this day. “Prince took a helicopter and people thought that the president of Brazil was up there. And after the Guns N’Roses show, I went out for drinks with them and I had a super hangover.”

“Slash makes the sweetest drinks in the world. With vodka, tequila, I don’t know. We got so hungover from those sweet drinks that when girls came to the hotel screaming for New Kids On The Block the next morning I was like, ‘Hey , stop yelling, I have the biggest hangover in the world!'”.

In 2022, Billy Idol released “Cage”, a single that will be on an EP that comes out at the end of September. The song talks about getting out of the “prison” that everyone was in during the quarantine phase. It gives the show a sense of liberation, says the singer.

This means that the return to Rock in Rio happens, again, as a return in a euphoric mood for the English: if in 1991 it was for the recovery of the motorcycle accident, in 2022 it will be for being able to travel again after the Covid crisis .

Billy Idol says the pop-punk revival has made him feel free to play a more organic show with a powerful band. “It’s good to have one foot in our past and one foot in the future,” he says.

He arrives at the festival with the security of being a reference for the night’s headliner, Green Day. “I know Billie Joe likes Generation X (first Idol band). It’s nice to think that you’ve influenced people and are also on the same stage as them,” he says.

The biggest proof of Billy Idol’s connection with the current generation is “Night Crawling”, a collaboration with Miley Cyrus, from her album “Plastic Hearts” (2020). In live performances, they seem more club-rock friends than artists with nearly 40 years of age difference.