Taking 9,800 steps daily reduces risk by 50%

Walking between 3,800 and 9,800 steps a day, at a good pace, can significantly reduce the risk of dementia, according to an article published in the journal Jama Neurology. The study, conducted with data from 78,000 people aged 40 to 79, adjusted for several factors, including age, gender, ethnicity, education, smoking, alcohol use, diet, medication use, sleep, and a history of cardiovascular disease. Several previous studies demonstrate a positive association between regular physical activity and a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s and other diseases that lead to the progressive loss of cognitive abilities.

“Our findings suggest that approximately 9,800 steps per day may be optimal for lowering the risk of dementia,” wrote the researchers at the University of Southern Denmark in Odense. This habit was associated with a 50% reduction in the risk of dementia. However, those who cannot walk that much can also benefit from walking: “We estimated the minimum dose to be approximately 3,800 steps per day, which was associated with a 25% lower incidence of dementia,” the article states. A number of steps greater than 9,800 steps did not statistically affect the likelihood of developing cognitive decline.

The work is observational and does not point to a cause and effect relationship. However, it is believed that some mechanisms may help explain the association between staying active and having a lower risk of dementia. Hormones produced during exercise, better oxygenation of the brain and less likelihood of clogged arteries are some of the reasons given by previous studies.





best cadence

The article published in Jama highlighted the importance of gait intensity to prevent dementia. According to the researchers, the ideal peak is 112 steps per minute for at least half an hour daily (not necessarily consecutive). This cadence, which can be measured by watches and mobile apps with a pedometer function, was associated with a 62% reduction in cognitive decline.

“To our knowledge, there are no studies on the association of daily steps and step intensity (ie, cadence or steps per minute) with incidence of dementia,” the authors wrote. “Understanding this association is critical to determining the optimal volume and intensity of steps for dementia prevention,” they concluded.