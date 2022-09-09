TC sends dossier to PF and identifies defamatory video “clown”

TC, a platform for financial education, data analysis and capital market intelligence, presented to the Federal Police reports and notarial minutes that would prove Empiricus’ involvement with an apocryphal video released in June 2022 that criticizes the company. The TC hired 4 experts. The documents were also delivered to the bank BTG Pactual, which owns Empiricus.

The investigation target video shows a woman dressed as a clown making accusations against TC. That person would have been identified. The company’s lawyers verified that she is related “umbilical” with Felipe Miranda, from Empiricus. According to the company, she is not an actress and works in the financial market. The TC has documents that would prove the identity of the woman in the video. Here is the entirety of one of the expertise (22 KB).

Pedro Albuquerque Filho, president of the TC, accused Miranda and Caio Mesquita, partners of Empiricus, of being involved with the production of the defamatory video to the TC. He released prints of conversations on a messaging application between Empiricus executives that would corroborate the accusations that they were responsible for making the video. Empiricus denies it.

O Power 360 asked Empiricus for a position on the case. There was no response. After this post had already been published, Empiricus sent this note: “Empiricus became aware of the alleged identification of the author of the video and categorically states that the person pointed out by the TC is not the aforementioned clown”.

When this case began to be reported, Empiricus released a note on July 28, 2022, also denying involvement with the episode: “Empiricus goes public to clarify that it is not related to any of the conducts mentioned by the TC (TradersClub) executive at the press conference held late Tuesday afternoon. [27.jul.2022], and vehemently refutes the accusations made by Mr. Pedro Albuquerque, on behalf of the TC, attributing to the directors of Empiricus the authorship of an apocryphal video released in June this year”.

The Empiricus note was a response to what Albuquerque had said, on July 27, when the TC executive claimed to have received prints of conversations between the partners of Miranda and Caio Mesquita. The material would have arrived through official TC channels. According to Albuquerque, there was veracity in the documents. Such as Empiricus is controlled by BTG, the documents were delivered to the bank’s legal and compliance department. The same dossier was delivered to the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission), which did not comment on the case.

At the request of the TC, the PF (Federal Police) opened an investigation to investigate the accusations against the Empiricus partners. On August 22, the TC offered a reward of BRL 500,000 to anyone who presents complete evidence about the authorship of the video. Here is the full inquiry request (11 KB).

Commissioned by Empiricus, the office Soglio Advocacia e Consultoria Jurídica made an expertise on the images shown by the president of the TC. The conclusion is that there are “substantial elements indicating the falsity of the prints presented”.

The company Vitreo is an asset manager linked to Empiricus and follows the company’s investment guidelines to coordinate financial operations. TC said that Vitreo consolidated a millionaire position at odds with other middle managers in the period of video circulation. The PF is investigating whether there was market manipulation to leverage financial gains.

O BTG is conducting an audit on possible irregularities committed by empiricus, acquired by the bank in 2021 for R$ 690 million and which operates in the area of ​​financial analysis and education.

The process is led by the compliance of the BTG, under the command of Nelson Jobim, 76 years old, former federal deputy, former Minister of Justice, former Minister of Defense and former president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The 2 main executives of Empiricus, Caio Mesquita and Felipe Miranda, have already been heard in the investigation.

When asked about the reports it received from the TC, BTG said it would not comment.

“At no time did Empiricus or its directors fail to comply with the pertinent duties inherent to their activity and/or with the legislation. The conversations presented, which allegedly were forwarded to the TC by a hacker, are not true and do not represent a dialogue between you. Caio Mesquita and Felipe Miranda, and between them with third parties”Empiricus stated in its July 28 note.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The TC invited journalists on July 26 to present information regarding a defamatory video that was allegedly shared on the internet by the empiricus, who denies having participated in this operation. The video is 4 minutes and 57 seconds. The woman dressed as a clown says that Rafael Ferri, a columnist for TC, and “your class” make customers look like clowns and that investment tips are “pierced” and seem “bad jokes”.

TC is a consolidated company in the financial education and analysis market. In February 2022, it bought a 20% stake in the consultancy Arko Advicecreated by political scientist Murillo Aragon. Here’s the intact of the communiqué (102 KB) released at the time.

THE DEFAMATORY VIDEO

O Power 360 had access to the video, but decided not to use the material in its entirety as it was unproven content. To understand the case, some images will be reproduced below.



Video of person dressed as a clown shows accusations against TC

As the woman speaks, the video plays tweets by Rafael Ferri saying:

“Dollar R$ 4.63. Now it has become a pint of R$ 4.20!” ;

“Eduardo Leite’s entry absurdly weakens Lula’s candidacy. able to even give up [nos] next months” ;

“IBOV [Ibovespa] 150/160k this year. I’ll dig myself in again.”



Video that, until Tuesday (26.Jul), was considered anonymous

The TC has 600 employees in Brazil and 700 thousand registered users. The woman said that the TC may be involved in “Serious Crimes” against the financial market. “It’s not an accusation. These are just reflections and, yes, an explanation from TradersClub, a publicly traded company, and the CVMSecurities and Exchange Commission, on all of them”says the woman characterized as a clown in the video.



Woman accuses company of manipulating financial market data

The video says that several accusations against the TC are made daily to the CVM and are under investigation. Among them, the manipulation in the presentation of the company’s results and the purchase of shares.

The woman still questions whether the 17 cases of harassment at the company and 1 case of gang rape of a former TC employee at the company’s headquarters are real. “Who isn’t a clown, wants to know!”, ends the apocryphal recording, citing that other material would be released later. There are no records that another video has been released.

The CVM said it will not comment on the case: “The CVM monitors and analyzes information and movements in the Brazilian securities market, taking appropriate measures whenever necessary. The municipality does not comment on specific cases”.