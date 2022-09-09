Teacher argues with Amazon owner after wishing Queen Elizabeth II suffering

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most talked about this Thursday afternoon (8). The British woman, who died at the age of 96, left sadness and a legacy in the United Kingdom, but some celebrated the monarch’s departure, as was the case with teacher Uju Anya.

The educator, who is a professor of Linguistics at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States and was a British colony until 1960, shared her opinion on the possible death of Elizabeth II, before the confirmation of the Royal Family.

“I have heard that the chief monarch of a genocidal empire of thieves and rapists is finally dying. May her pain be unbearable,” he wrote.

(Photo: Playback / Twitter)

On the same social network, the founder of the Amazon group, one of the best known in the world, countered the teacher’s comment: “Is she someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”

Upon confirmation of the queen’s departure, Uju replied to the businessman, “May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my settlers.” Bezos did not make a replica.

The social network, hours later, deleted the teacher’s tweet because her comment violates the rules, which prohibit “wanting or expecting someone to suffer physical harm”.