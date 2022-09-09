Thammy bans Jenny Miranda from using Gretchen’s last name







Gretchen, Thammy and Jenny Miranda Photo: Juliana Coutinho

After leading a public disagreement with his daughter Beatryz, Jenny Miranda is in conflict with Thammy.

According to the newspaper Extrathe councilor does not want Jenny Mirandahis adopted sister, use the name of Gretchen for works, reports and other commercial purposes. But the decision did not please Bia’s mother.

“How come my mother says she has seven children and now I’m not [da família]? Thammy wants to forbid me to use my last name, the last name that Gretchen gave me. There is an adoption process. I am being wronged. Will you give it back to me?” Jenny said.

The process has been going on at the Regional Forum in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, for at least seven years. Gretchen has been fighting in court to legally adopt Jenny all this time, but has found it difficult because the girl’s biological mother is alive.

According to Jenny, tammy contacted her to give the message. “I felt threatened. I’m not doing anything wrong. They accuse me of wanting fame. What fame? I almost got beaten up by a woman when I went to do a job in Maranhão after Bia (the daughter) told a lot of lies. And now Thammy won’t even let me talk to my mother. When they needed me, when I was financially well and helped with money, I was a daughter and sister. Now I’m not anymore”.

Understand Jenny’s Adoption

Jenny was a member of the musical group The Catsat the time led by tammy. She joined Gretchen’s family after the story of her touching the Queen of Rolls.

According to her, at the time, her biological mother neglected her, which gave rise to a series of traumatic episodes, such as sexual abuse and constant running away from home.

At age 17, then, Jenny was invited by Gretchen to live in your house. At the same time, the singer applied for adoption.