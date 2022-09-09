Thammy Miranda denies kinship with Bia Miranda after controversies and presence in reality

After banning Jenny Miranda from using Gretchen’s name in work, Thammy Miranda denies being related to Bia. Through comments made by him on Instagram posts, you can see that Thammy did not react well to the headlines relating the girl as his niece and as Gretchen’s granddaughter.

In a comment talking about the presence of Bia in the reality show “A Fazenda”, the councilor of São Paulo made a point of saying that he has only two little nieces, therefore, the only two granddaughters of the “queen of the rebolado”, referring to Gretchen.

Bia Miranda is the granddaughter of singer Gretchen Photo: reproduction/ instagram

“Uh, my two nieces are younger, how are they going to get into A Fazenda? One is 2 years old and the other 2 and a half years old. The only granddaughters I know,” he said.

Thammy bans Jenny Miranda from using Gretchen’s name Photo: rep/ instagram

Jenny Miranda is Thammy’s ex. Even with the end of their relationship, she remained close to Gretchen and considers the singer her mother at heart.

Gretchen with her daughter, Jenny Miranda Photo: reproduction/ instagram

In another comment, Thammy talked about wanting fame at the expense of the family: “We accept Gretchen’s 500 children and 500 grandchildren in our family, we have no problems with that, now who just wants to be part of the family to APPEAR there doesn’t let me down!! ! Not granddaughter, not sister and NEVER WILL BE!!!!”.

The crisis in the family began after the affair between Bia and Adriano Imperador came to light. She blocked Jenny and said the two didn’t speak to each other anymore. After the backlash, Gretchen also blocked the “daughter”.