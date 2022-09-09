The day that Queen Elizabeth II exchanged English tea for Brazilian coffee: curiosity about the drink motivated a visit to Campinas | Campinas and Region

On her only trip to Brazil, in 1968, British Queen Elizabeth II visited Campinas (SP). The monarch, who died this Thursday (8), visited the Campinas Agronomic Institute (IAC), where she learned about advances in coffee research. The tradition of English tea gave way to an interest in coffee to the point that Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited a nursery on an institute farm.

The queen died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The announcement was made by the official channels of the British royal family during the afternoon of this Thursday.

The visit to Brazil lasted 11 days and she visited six cities: Recife (PE), Salvador (BA), Brasília (DF), São Paulo (SP), Campinas (SP) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

In Campinas, the monarch arrived at 1:40 pm on November 7, 1968 along with Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Elizabeth II visited the IAC headquarters, on Avenida Barão de Itapura, and the coffee nursery on the Santa Elisa farm.

According to the IAC, it was Prince Philip who showed interest in coffee improvement research. This is because the Agronomic Institute collected the plant in African countries that were colonized by the United Kingdom, such as Ethiopia, to carry out the studies.

“The last mission to collect material in Ethiopia had been carried out in 1964, four before the Queen’s visit. In that last material brought, there was the plant with low caffeine content, identified by the IAC in 2004 and which is still under development at the Institute” , said the institute.

At the IAC, the Queen was received by the governor of the state at the time, Abreu Sodré, the then mayor of Campinas Ruy Hellmeister Novaes, by the former director of the IAC José Elias de Paiva Netto and by the researcher Alcides Carvalho, the biggest reference in coffee growing in the world. , according to the IAC.

“The facilities visited by the Queen remain in use in coffee research to the present day,” the IAC reported.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh spent the night at Estancia Santa Eudoxia. On the morning of the 8th, a Friday, she took up one of her favorite hobbies: horseback riding. In love with horses, she rode a sorrel named Gorgue on the Jockey.

At 2:45 pm on the 8th, they took off from Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas, towards Santos Dumont, in Rio de Janeiro, the last leg of the trip. Elizabeth II was 42 years old and 16 years old when she came to Brazil.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow,” the British Royal House said on Twitter.

The queen’s four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward, had traveled to Scotland when it was announced that the queen was under medical supervision. Her grandson Prince William also went to Balmoral Castle. In the afternoon came the news of the death.

The 70-year reign makes Elizabeth the longest-lived British queen in history.

