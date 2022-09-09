The motives for attacks in Canada remain unknown after the death of the last suspect

The motives for a wave of stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 injured in Canada remain a mystery on Thursday, the day after the last suspect died.

For three days, hundreds of police officers searched for Myles Sanderson, the alleged perpetrator of the attacks, along with his brother Damien Sanderson, found dead on Monday.

Myles Sanderson was arrested Wednesday in the province of Saskatchewan, near the city of Rosthern, about 100 kilometers west of the site of the bombings, which took place on Sunday in the James Smith Cree community and in the city of Weldon.

Shortly after his arrest, he had a panic attack, Canadian police officer Rhonda Blackmore told the press, without further explanation. “He was pronounced dead at the hospital,” she added.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police announced on social media that Myles Sanderson had been “located and arrested,” and thanked citizens for providing “relevant information” that led to his arrest.

Authorities fear, however, that it will never be known what caused these attacks, which took place across a vast rural territory.

“Now that Myles is dead, we may never be able to understand his motives,” Blackmore said, adding that more than 120 depositions from relatives and witnesses were heard, with no leads.

Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien are believed to be responsible for the massacre.

On Monday, the body of Damien, 31, was found in a field in the Cree Indian community. Authorities said he was likely killed by his 32-year-old brother Myles.

Myles Sanderson was also wanted for violating his probation in May after serving part of a sentence for assault and robbery.

– “Because it happened?” –

Before the suspect’s arrest was announced, some families spoke publicly about their “nightmare” for the first time since Sunday.

Authorities believe that some of the victims were targeted by the suspects and others were targeted at random.

Nine of the ten dead were from the James Smith Cree Indian community, and the tenth was from the nearby town of Weldon.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service released information on the dead: six men and four women aged between 23 and 78. Among the injured is “a young teenager” and the remaining 17 are adults, the Federal Police said.

Mark Arcand said the murders, which took the lives of his sister Bonnie Burns, 48, and son Gregory Burns, 28, were a “horrible and senseless act”.

“How did this happen to our family? Because it happened? We have no answers. We only know that our relatives were killed in their own house, in the backyard.”

Arcland recounted how her sister ran out of her home to help her son, who bled to death in the garage after being stabbed repeatedly.

“She was stabbed twice and died next to him,” he said. “She was trying to protect her son.”

Until now, relatives have chosen to express themselves almost exclusively on social media, urging the media to stay away from their community of 3,400 people.

On Facebook, Dillon Burns said his mother Gloria died “protecting a young man while he was being attacked”, adding that “she would have done the same for all of us… (including) the man who took her life”.

As of Wednesday night, 10 patients remained hospitalized and two were in serious condition, according to health officials.

Almost all the victims are indigenous, a population that represents about 5% of the 38 million Canadians, and who live in communities often affected by unemployment and poverty.

Indigenous people are also more victims of homicide. In recent years, Canada has faced a succession of unusual acts of violence.

The country faces “tragedies that have become all too frequent,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

In April 2020, a man posing as a police officer shot and killed 22 people in Nova Scotia. In January 2017, six people were killed and five injured in attacks on a mosque in Quebec.