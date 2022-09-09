The ‘suspicious’ red star at Avril Lavigne’s concert in São Paulo

After 30 minutes of delay, Avril Lavigne performed at Espaço Unimed, in São Paulo, on Wednesday night, 7. Fans of the 37-year-old Canadian singer were screaming when red stars appeared on the stage screens. Many aware that they were just the symbols commonly used by Avril in her visual identity, especially the handmade star that symbolizes the album. let go, the artist’s first album; while some spectators in the audience mocked that it would be a tribute to the PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores) — the latter theory being completely fanciful. Despite this, moments before the opening show of Day Limns, the audience, made up mostly of nostalgic adults, gave an excited chorus to curse the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with shouts of “hey, Bolsonaro, go take the …”. Day herself mocked the Bolsonarista and made the sign of ‘L’, in reference to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvaprompting the audience to do the same and give her a standing ovation.

At her show, Avril Lavigne refrained from any political demonstrations and quickly interacted with fans. She started the show by saying that the audience looked the same. She had already performed in São Paulo on three other occasions: in 2005, with the Bonez Tour; in 2011 with The Black Star Tour, and in 2014 with The Avril Lavigne Tour.

Tonight, the singer got off to a lively start with cannonball and bite meboth from his new album Love Sux. very excited with What the Hellfrom the Goodbye Lullaby album, and complicateda classic track from his early career with let go. However, the Canadian seemed to have lost her breath and showed dismay when performing My Happy Endingof Under My Skinand smile (also from Goodbye Lullaby).

The full repertoire included Sk8er Ox, Girlfriend, oxen lie, Head Above Water, Hello Kittythe first live performance of Avalancheand Avril ended with I’m with Youignoring the audience’s plea for Nobody’s Home. The pop/rock/emo star is heading to Brazil to perform at the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio next Friday, 9th, in Rio de Janeiro.