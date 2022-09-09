“There is no denying it…”; Rivaldo points Flamengo’s key player to the Libertadores final and surrenders to the star

At the end of October, the 29th, the last Saturday of the month, Flamengo and Athletico face each other for the grand final of the Copa Libertadores da América. The two teams will duel for the most important title in South America. This will be the third consecutive final of the tournament with two Brazilian teams.

In an exclusive interview given to Betfair, the number 10 of the Brazilian team in the last World Cup conquest, in 2002, Rivaldo, designed the final of the continental competition. For him, the cast Carioca Rubro-Negro can be a differential in this decisive duel.

The former player made it clear that he believes that Mengão is the favorite to win the Libertadores Cup trophy. “Flamengo has to be seen as the favorite to lift the trophy in 2022, given their current level of contention during this season and the star-studded squad”.

Still in the chat to Betfair, Rivaldo highlighted that Rubro-Negro Carioca counts on the fact of having Pedro as an extra “weapon” for decision. The striker is the top scorer in the main South American team competition and has been decisive for Fla.

“The team still hasn’t lost in Libertadores and has in Pedro a top scorer with a lot of opportunism inside the penalty area, who has already scored 12 goals. There is no denying the favoritism of the Carioca club, although this may even play in favor of Athletico, which will seek to counter all these opinions of the press and the crowd in general”highlighted.