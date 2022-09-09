“There the culprit”; Neto leaves clubism aside and points out the person responsible for the comeback of Flamengo in the season

Flamengo has been doing another flawless season so far. After losing the Campeonato Carioca title to Fluminense and in a period of the Brasileirão having flirted with the relegation zone, the team changed from water to wine and now, the Cariocas are 3 games away from becoming four-time champions of the Copa do Brasil and of just one more victory against Athletico Paranaense to paint South America red and black again. In addition, Mais Querido still has chances of overcoming Palmeiras, its biggest rival in recent years, and taking another Brasileirão to Gávea. Fla’s good moment delighted Neto, who declared himself to coach Dorival Júnior.

In the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Thursday (8), former player Neto praised the classification of the Mais Querido for the decision in Libertadores after O Mais Querido beat Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina, 5-1 on aggregate. and highlighted numbers of coach Dorival Júnior, placing the commander as the main responsible for the comeback of Flamengo in this final stretch of the season. It is worth remembering that the change was quite fast, since until June, Paulo Sousa was the coach and could not make Rubro-Negro act with such authority.

“Then the ‘culprit’ for Flamengo’s success”fired Neto, who asked the production to assemble an art with the numbers that the coach has been in front of the carioca club since he arrived at Mais Querido at the end of July. In all, the commander already has 26 games in charge of Rubro-Negro and has won 19 times, drawn three other times and lost only 4 times.

Dorival Júnior has a contract with Flamengo only until the end of the season. The continuity of the medallion in Gávea will depend a lot on its results at the end of the year. It is worth remembering that Fla is already in the Libertadores decision, undefeated, has one foot to decide the Copa do Brasil and is still in the hunt for leader Palmeiras in the Brasileirão. Even so, a conversation to extend your bond with the Carioca Club will only be discussed after the competitions are over.