THESE apps can ban Brazilians from WhatsApp: discover the dangers

WhatsApp is one of the most used communication tools in the world, becoming one of the great products of the Meta group, also responsible for the Instagram and Facebook networks. Therefore, this role of bringing connectivity to people emerged from a lot of credibility, based on the responsibility to guarantee a safe virtual environment.

Banning suspicious activities

Despite having protection mechanisms, seeking to guarantee the privacy of those who use its services, there is no direct control over these suspicious applications. However, there is an automatic recognition that generates the permanent deletion of the account that is linked to these applications. Generally, when performing a download, the terms and conditions indicate if this happens.

Application Grants

In the Play Store and less frequently in the Apple Store, apps ask for an authorization that grants access to files and tools. In this case, the permission to modify profile settings is also included. So pay attention to the description and before downloading the resource, check the origin from the security codes.

Don’t lose your WhatsApp account

Fortunately, it’s easier to recognize when an app intends to perform actions with your number. These programs are developed with this objective in mind, so they usually reveal the objective in the name itself. Among the main reasons for banning, the following were identified: Whatsapp Plus, GB WhatsApp, Fouad WhatsApp and OB WhatsApp.

Any modification tool tends to result in user deletion and even if he can recover, bureaucracy and minimum suspension time end up getting in the way. Also remember that this is not the only reason for punishment, as repetitive messages (SPAM), many complaints and parallel complaints have their consequences.

Understand the posture of Whatsapp not as inflexibility, but as a way of maintaining a space that provides privacy, in which encryption is validated on a recurring basis.