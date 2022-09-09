THESE tips will help you pay off your mortgage faster!

It is common to acquire a property through real estate financing nowadays, which can compromise monthly income by up to 30% depending on the situation. High inflation and the price of basic products also contribute to the negative account against finance.

Serasa data show that 66.6 million Brazilians have their bills overdue, with expenses that revolve around credit card defaults, basic bills and real estate financing. One of the high points of this rise in prices has to do with fuel and the rise in food.

The basic interest rate, the Selic, is currently at 13.75%, after its 12th consecutive rise. This increase, consequently, makes real estate financing more expensive. Anyone who fails to pay the installments can end up if indebted or even be without the property.

The experts’ recommendation is not to let that happen. So, here are some tips to keep paying off your property debt and get out of this charge faster!

Infallible tips to pay off mortgage faster

According to Fernanda Machado, co-founder of Startup Felí, there are 3 ways to speed up the payment of real estate financing, namely:

1. FGTS

Resorting to the FGTS is a good alternative to pay off a mortgage, as it is possible to use up to 80% of the fund balance to pay up to 12 overdue installments, whether consecutive or not. This novelty came into effect in May and is valid until December 2022. The rule applies to properties with a value of up to R$ 1.5 million.

2. Amortization of installments

With this strategy, the customer is able to advance one or more months of financing installments. This helps to reduce real estate financing, with a drop in installment rates. This strategy is the most recommended, especially when the person has money left over and can invest in this advance.

3. Home Equity Loan

Opt for the Home Equity loan, which has lower interest rates because it uses the property as collateral. With it, the client can get up to R$ 50 thousand or even 50% of the value of the property.