‘Ticket to Paradise’ brings together stars in romantic comedy

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Star in ‘A Ticket to Paradise’ – (Credit: Universal/Disclosure)

Georgia and David, played by Julia Roberts and George Clooney, put divorce and differences aside for their daughter’s sake in the romantic comedy Ticket to paradise. The film, which opens today in Brazilian cinemas, is directed by OI Parker, from Mamma mia: here we go and Now and forever.

A recent graduate of the University of Chicago, Lily needs a break from life to keep from dashing through college and a career as a lawyer. For that, she and Wren, her roommate, decide to spend some time on the paradise island of Bali, in Indonesia. The young woman decides to despise the return ticket when she falls in love with Gede, a young local. Passion soon evolves into a marriage plan. Lily’s divorced and unresolved parents decide to call a truce and head to Southeast Asia to save their daughter from making the same mistake they made decades ago.

Review: Ticket to paradise

The typical Balinese wedding ceremony spans several days, enough time for David and Georgia to hatch a plan to ruin their marriage. Theft of alliances, appeals to superstition and reverse psychology enter the hall of the duo’s failed attempts. All washed down with a humor that doesn’t convince and relies on physical jokes that don’t work. On the way, the couple rediscovers the pleasure in each other’s company and questions whether the reasons that led them to end their marriage still hold up.

At the opening of the film, David and Georgia alternate on-screen in a monologue about how their marriage ended. He tells the story to a co-worker at the construction site where he works; she, to an acquaintance at an art auction. The montage unites the two versions and contrasts the archetype of the brusque man who gets down to business with that of the sophisticated, cultured and sensitive woman. The script is satisfied with the two one-dimensional characters and moves on without much space for the viewer to get attached to them. From then on, David and Georgia live a shallow relationship of love and anger watered by pointless discussions that do not match the age and profile of the duo.

In opposition to her parents’ childishness, Lily appears, at first, to be a sober and mature young woman. The fruit, however, does not fall far from the tree. Without much explanation, the future lawyer leaves her home country for a love that is not justified on screen. If there’s a blazing fire between Lily and Gede, it goes nowhere to be seen. In the end, the feeling is that, in fact, the young woman wants to stay in Bali because of an escapist delusion to escape the responsibility of fulfilling the professional expectations that her parents projected on her.

Without subverting expectations, the film unravels the carcass of hatred between the ex-partners and shows that, in fact, there is love hidden in the intimacy they show throughout the film. When they decide to support their daughter’s marriage, David and Georgia open up to impulsiveness and decide to stay on the island to relive their love. The feeling that remains, however, is that the 15 years of separation might never have happened if they had sat down and had a frank conversation. There was no couples therapy.

Brazilian cinema takes off



credit: Embaúba Filmes/Disclosure

Currently showing in Brazil, the feature film Marte Um, by Gabriel Martins, was chosen by the Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts to compete for a nomination in the category of Best International Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

Every year, a national film is chosen to seek a spot in the highly sought-after Oscar category for Best International Film. Last Monday, the Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts crowned the work Marte Um as this year’s representative. In total, 27 films were considered, with only five titles passing to the second selection phase. They are: A Mãe, by Cristiano Burlan, A Viagem de Pedro, by Laís Bodanzky, Carvão, by Carolina Markowicz, Pacificado, by Paxton Winters, and Paloma, by Marcelo Gomes.

After the national phase, the chosen work passes through the sieve of an international committee, which has the hard work of funneling the various submissions to just five works, which will, in fact, compete for the most coveted statuette in cinema. In the entire history of the category, only three Brazilian films appeared in the final list: O quatrilho (1996), by Fábio Barreto; What is this fellow? (1998), by Bruno Barreto; and Central do Brasil (1999), by Walter Salles.

Marte Um follows the life of the Martins, a lower-middle-class black family living in the Municipality of Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. At the end of 2018, on the margins of Jair Bolsonaro’s inauguration, the quartet deals with individual dreams and desires at a time when the country stops dreaming. Wellington, the father, is a rehabilitated alcoholic, a doorman in a luxury building, whose biggest dream is to see his son wear the Cruzeiro uniform; his son, Deivid, in turn, sees no future in football and wants to be an astrophysicist to participate in Mars One, the first manned mission to the red planet; Eunice, eldest daughter, longs for the freedom to live love without ties; finally, at the center of it all, is the matriarch Tercia, who believes she is cursed.

Despite its technical limitations, the film masterfully encapsulates the everyday beauty of a Brazilian suburb. Beach chairs, barbecue with pagoda, dinner hole match, beer in the American glass, lagoon as it is called in Belo Horizonte, and corner cafeteria set the tone that the film could very well take place in any state in the continental country. The Minas Gerais accent without reins brings a freshness to the ears of those used to productions in the Rio-São Paulo axis. Issues such as addiction, the loneliness of black women and homosexuality gain a sensitive approach that enhances the film.

The choice of Academia Brasileira is right on target if the intention is to show the world a faithful portrait of the average Brazilian, resilient, happy and dreamy. Like the boy Deivinho, the film dreams of taking off and finding a place among the stars.

*Intern under the supervision of Severino Francisco