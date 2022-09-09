tiktoker Vanessa Lopes rules out rivalry with globals

Vanessa Lopes, with 25 million followers on Tiktoker, and “queen of dances”, was present on the fourth day of Rock in Rio and spoke to this column of splash about the repercussion of tiktokers having stolen the place of globals at the festival.
I don’t think there’s that rivalry. They treated me good. Am I the vip of the vip? I see everybody treating me the same, at least that
Tiktoker said that this is her first time in the City of Rock and praised the way she is being treated by the festival team.
“The people is me treating me perfectly and I’m feeling like a princess here. I’ve never had such a wonderful team with me, this is my first time at Rock in Rio”, she said.
About the harassment suffered by fame, she reported that she has many fans who ask for a kiss on the mouth for her.
“People ask for everything, they really ask for everything, see people? They ask for a kiss, ask to travel, to go to the person’s house. , finished.
Rock in Rio 2022: check out the photos of the fourth day with pop and rock command
Audience at Rock in Rio
The public begins to arrive in the City of Rock to enjoy the fourth day of Rock in Rio.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Audience on the 4th day of RiR
Guns N’ Roses fans are already waiting for the band’s presentation on the fourth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Duda Beat on the Sunset Stage
The singer Duda Beat opened the shows on the fourth day at Rock in Rio by performing on the Sunset Stage
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Duda Beat on the fourth day of RiR
The singer Duda Beat on the fourth day at Rock in Rio, performing for several people on the Sunset Stage
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Gloria Groove
The drag queen singer, Glória Groove performs on the Sunset Stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Gloria Groove’s Audience
Audience attends and has fun during Glória Groove’s show at Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Guns N’ Roses fan
Diogo Rosa, a fan of Guns N ‘Roses, showed the 18 tattoos in honor of the band and said that the group helped him overcome depression
Zô Guimarães/UOL
CPM 22 on the World Stage
The band CPM 22 opened the shows at Palco Mundo, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Corinne Bailey on the Sunset Stage
Singer Corinne Bailey Rae performs on the Sunset stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Jessie J on the Sunset stage
Singer Jessie J left the Sunset stage area small when performing on the fourth day of Rock in Rio. She invited Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato to sing with her.
Playback / Instagram
Måneskin on the World stage
Måneskin was the penultimate band to take the Mundo stage, on the fourth day of Rock in Rio, and stirred the audience at the City of Rock
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Måneskin calls fans
The band Måneskin put on a show and, at the end, called the fans to take the stage for the last song, during a performance at Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
Jessie J on the Sunset stage
Jessie J performed on the Sunset stage and excited a crowd of fans at Rock in Rio
Brazil News
Guns N’ Roses closes fourth day of Rock in Rio
Brazil News
Guns N’ Roses closes fourth day of Rock in Rio
Brazil News
Rock in Rio 2022: Axl Rose struggles to keep up with Guns N’ Roses