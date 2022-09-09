tiktoker Vanessa Lopes rules out rivalry with globals

Vanessa Lopes, with 25 million followers on Tiktoker, and “queen of dances”, was present on the fourth day of Rock in Rio and spoke to this column of splash about the repercussion of tiktokers having stolen the place of globals at the festival.

I don’t think there’s that rivalry. They treated me good. Am I the vip of the vip? I see everybody treating me the same, at least that

Tiktoker said that this is her first time in the City of Rock and praised the way she is being treated by the festival team.

“The people is me treating me perfectly and I’m feeling like a princess here. I’ve never had such a wonderful team with me, this is my first time at Rock in Rio”, she said.

About the harassment suffered by fame, she reported that she has many fans who ask for a kiss on the mouth for her.

“People ask for everything, they really ask for everything, see people? They ask for a kiss, ask to travel, to go to the person’s house. , finished.

