Tilt already tested! Watch video with our first impressions

Goodbye, giant notch on the iPhone — at least, on the new iPhone 14 Pro line, Apple’s most advanced (and expensive) line. The company’s new generation of smartphones officially came to life this Wednesday (7).

There are four new phones: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with prices ranging from R$7,599 to R$15,499. Once the live-streamed event ended, we were able to spend a few minutes fiddling with our new phones and listening to more detailed explanations from Apple employees.

The impressions that remain are:

It was another year where the iPhone changes took place more inside the phone than outside. With the 14 and 14 Plus, the feeling of holding them in your hand was “I’ve seen this before”. The notch at the top of the display has finally been replaced after years of complaints from some consumers. And he didn’t just get smaller. It is a smart notch which changes size according to certain activations. The chosen for the novelty were the iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. New systems of accident detection and emergency SOS seem to be promising, but it will be difficult to test in practice.

In the United States, the pre-sale of the devices starts this Friday (9). There is still no set date for the releases to arrive in Brazil.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: the simplest

The difference between the two is basically the screen size. The smallest is 6.1 inches and the largest is 6.7 inches. The novelty is that they are OLED, have more vivid colors and are brighter.

Both work with the 2021 processor: the A15 Bionic, launched by along with the iPhone 13 line. Unlike in previous years, Apple decided not to use the most advanced processor in all cell phones of the same family. The company did not give further details, but said it was a strategic decision.

On the outside, no significant changes. We can say that both are minor updates to the iPhone 13 lineup. They are very similar to the 2021 lineup in design and placement of the dual camera array.

cameras

Speaking of lenses, the main one remains with 12 MP, but the sensor can capture up to 50% more light than the iPhone 13 — this represents capturing more image details, less risk of noise and greater stabilization.

The front camera also received updates. Apple’s promise is that it performs better in low-light environments. It also has autofocus for the first time.

In the video part, iPhones 14 have better stabilization to help when recording moving images, thus reducing the risk of the scene being shaky. When the “Active Mode” option is activated, the video makes adjustments so that movements and shakes do not interfere with recordings.

The line will be sold in five colors: black, silver, blue, purple and red, in the traditional storage memories of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

Looking closely, the red iPhone is the most eye-catching. The most discreet are silver and purple (it’s very light).

iPhone 14 colors Image: Reproduction

The colorful choice gives a more fun look to the models.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: end of the giant notch

In place of the rectangular frame, Apple has developed a pill shape and a hole to house the selfie camera and facial recognition technologies. She calls it Dynamic Island. Perhaps it was the most significant change.

The interesting thing here is that this structure changes in size — increases and decreases — according to certain activations on the cell phone, such as information about a song playing on the phone, video calls, notifications, among others. This is possible with the help of software.

For example: when you slide your finger over the notch while a song is playing, the phone will display a small album art in this space with the digital buttons to advance, pause or rewind the song.

Apple’s way of solving the thorn in the side of the giant notch seemed clever. It’s not the output that many want – like a screen without any kind of cutout or hole – but it felt like a very well-developed technology, visually fluid and something that competitors don’t have. The company managed to make this structure visible.

screens

The screens follow the size of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. A novelty is the always-on mode. Even with the phone locked, it is possible to view information such as time and main notifications.

Processor

The models’ processor is the A16 Bionic, the most advanced currently. Processor-intensive uses, such as editing 4K footage, will be possible on the new models.

cameras

Apple has also integrated an improved image stabilization system here. For the first time, the main lens records photos with 48 megapixels. Until then, the company worked with 12 MP.

This new camera combines four pixels into one. Thus, photos taken in low light places are of higher quality. Remembering that images with 48 MP are giants. You can continue capturing 12 MP photos.

The set also has a telephoto lens with 2x more zoom quality, according to the company.

Colors

With a more elegant look, the models are sold in black, silver, gold and purple.

iPhone 14 now detects car accidents

The four releases have a new car accident detection feature and automatic call to emergency services. After the new notch, there were news that caught the eye.

This works with the help of the GPS, which can identify changes in speed, and the microphone, which can detect auto noises — such as a crash.

If the iPhone identifies an occurrence, a message will appear on the cell phone screen highlighting that: if the person does not respond, the phone will call the emergency service.

Still within security, Apple also announced the emergency SOS system, which connects the cell phone with satellites.

New iPhones 14 have satellite connection for emergencies Image: Reproduction

Basically, in case of need, it will be possible to ask for help via message even in places without cell phone coverage or fixed internet. Once connected, you can send basic information, such as reporting occurrence and location.

For now, it will only be available in the US and Canada. The service will be free for two years.

It’s not something we’ll be able to test anytime soon. But, if the theory works in practice, these features can become good attractions for those who have money and want to invest in cell phones with advanced technologies.

Dynamic Island lets you interact with the iPhone 14 Pro selfie camera region Image: Reproduction

Where’s the chip?

In the US, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will only be sold with an internal digital chip technology, eSIM. In other words, nothing physical.

In Brazil and in other markets the releases should continue with the tray for chips.

*The journalist traveled at Apple’s invitation; with additional reporting by Guilherme Tagiaroli and Marcella Duarte, in São Paulo.