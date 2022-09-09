Tite calls up the national team for the last time before the Cup with a wait for Pedro and Arana’s injury







The Brazilian team will have its last friendlies before the Qatar World Cup (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF) Photo: Launch!

This Friday will be the last time players will hear their names other than in the final call-up for the Qatar World Cup in November. Coach Tite will release the list of related teams for the two final friendlies of the Brazilian Team before the final World Cup list. The event takes place at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, and will be the opportunity to answer things like: Will Pedro go? How is the side without Arana? It’s on the right?

Brazil, it is worth remembering, enters the field twice on this Fifa Date in September. First, they face Ghana on the 23rd, in Le Havre, at the Stade Océane. Four days later, in Paris, the Parc des Princes hosts the clash against Tunisia. Both games will be played at 20:30 (local time), 15:30 (Brasilia time).

The main expectation is on the attackers’ wing. Tite even joked about the subject at the event to inaugurate the statue of Marta at the entity’s headquarters. When Ednaldo Rodrigues presented two young people who went viral by improvising the Copa albumtold the boy João that he was called up and then laughed saying “I’m glad I didn’t say that to Pedro”, the name of the Flamengo striker and also of the other child who was also present.

Top scorer in Flamengo’s history in the same edition of Libertadores, Pedro did not participate in the team’s preparation cycle for the World Cup. He has been called up twice since 2018 but has only played for 22 minutes. The technical growth, however, took him from the condition of “very far” from the vacancy to “highly rated”. For the sector, Tite has already made some tests with Gabriel Jesus, Matheus Cunha, Richarlison, Neymar himself and even Gabigol, Pedro’s teammate at Rubro-Negro.

ARANA INJURY REDUCES OPTIONS ON THE LEFT

But it’s not just up front that the coach has doubts. If some sectors are already practically closed, the left side is one that generates apprehension. In the last call-up, for example, Tite called three for the position. Alex Sandro is the closest to having his passport stamped and is still the holder of Juventus, Italy. The problem lies with the second option.

Guilherme Arana can no longer be an alternative. He suffered a multi-ligament injury, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, in addition to tearing the medial meniscus and cartilage. That’s why he’s ruled out of the World Cup. The player’s brother even said that the side would be on this friday’s list.

Who can reappear in this scenario is Renan Lodi, who left Atletico Madrid, Spain, for Nottingham Forest, England. He lost ground after being vetoed in January for not having taken the Covid-19 vaccine. Alex Telles is the other competitor so far, but he also changed clubs and appeared little so far leaving Manchester United (ING) for Sevilla (ESP).





Arana will no longer be an option in the national team (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF) Photo: Launch!

WHAT ABOUT DANI ALVES?

There are other indications that Tite can give during the summons. If everything is open on the left, on the right Danilo, from Juventus (ITA), is the right name in the Cup. The other wave, however, has debate. At 39 years old, Daniel Alves has only won one of the nine matches he played for Pumas, in Mexico, and has been playing in midfield and not in his original position. Despite counting on the coach’s confidence, the veteran may lose strength in this final stretch to names with better performance like Emerson Royal, from Tottenham, for example.

OTHER SECTORS

Among the few vacancies still open, the fourth defender is perhaps one of the biggest doubts. Thiago Silva, from Chelsea (ING), Marquinhos, from PSG (FRA), and Éder Militão, from Real Madrid (ESP), are already guaranteed, but who will be the last name? Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal (ING), is what appears to be the strongest contender so far. Lucas Veríssimo, from Benfica, who is recovering from injury, pleases Tite and was mentioned by the coach in an interview last Tuesday. Bremer, who has just left Torino to play for Juventus, is another name that was closely monitored in the last round of observations.

It is already public fact that the three extra spots in the call-up for the World Cup (they will be 26 instead of the usual 23) will go to the offensive sector. The last list before the World Cup final will be a good indication of how Tite intends to distribute these positions.