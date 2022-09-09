Tite explains the absences of Gabriel Jesus and Dani Alves in the list

After announcing the players called up for the last two friendlies of the Brazilian team before the World Cup in Qatar, Tite spoke about some notable absences among the 26 names. The coach explained that today’s list (9) is specific to the final stretch of team preparation and that it is an opportunity until the official call-up for the tournament is defined.

“This is a call for these two games. Here is a very clear message to all athletes, with a lot of transparency that has been until then: do your best. Prepare well physically, take care of yourself clinically, be at the highest level in their clubs so that 60 days from now they will be competing in a way, then yes, definitively [para a lista final]”, introduced Tite, in a press conference.

“These are also opportunities so that, up front, we can have a little more peace, a greater sense of justice so that we can decide [os convocados]. Specifically for this one, but with respect to everyone, including those who are out, but with this message”, concluded the coach, who will announce the final list for the Cup on November 7th.

Among the main absences are striker Gabriel Jesus, from Arsenal, midfielder Phillipe Coutinho, from Aston Villa, and right-back Daniel Alves, who is playing as a midfielder for Pumas, in Mexico. About the last of the trio, the physical trainer of the national team Fábio Mahseredjian went further in the answer: he has physical problems that prevent him from being called up at the moment.

“The Caesar Sampaio [auxiliar técnico] and Guilherme Passos [fisiologista] they were in Mexico City, they watched two games, training sessions, they were with the athlete all afternoon. Dani arrived in Mexico and five days later made his debut for Pumas, so he didn’t have a proper pre-season. He also lost body weight and lean mass from gastroenteritis, which clearly affected his performance on the field physically. We talked to him on the spot and just yesterday we talked about the need to invest in strength and power training to be at the level he presented in games against Japan and South Korea. At the moment he is not in a position to work with us in these two games. Investing in work he can come back, yes.”

Today’s call-up is for the games against Ghana and Tunisia, on the 23rd and 27th of September, respectively. Both matches will be held in France, at 15:30 GMT.

OUT THE LIST! Tite has just released the list of those called up for the two friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, at the end of the month. So, who was left out that should be on the list? pic.twitter.com/clUhB6wNGU — UOL Esporte (@UOLEsporte) September 9, 2022

The duel against the Ghanaians will be held at the Stade Océane in Le Havre. The match against the Tunisian team will take place in the Parc des Princes, PSG’s stadium, in Paris.

The final list of Brazilians selected for the World Cup will be announced on November 7th. The presentation of the players called up is scheduled for the following week, on dai 14.

In Group G, Brazil starts its trajectory in the World Cup on November 24, a Thursday, against Serbia, at 4 pm. Afterwards, the canary team will face Switzerland, on the 28th, at 1 pm. Closing this phase, the selection will measure forces against Cameroon, on December 2, at 4 pm.