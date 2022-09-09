Trucker Assistance: with self-declaration professionals can receive delayed installments even in September, learn more

Goiânia, September 8, 2022, by Mário Lobo – The Federal Government started in August the payment of the truck driver assistance thousands of professionals in Brazil. However, many did not receive the values ​​because they did not have proven cargo operations in the year 2022.

Continues after advertising





Faced with this, many truck drivers said they were harmed and demanded a solution from the government. And she came. In order to contemplate those autonomous carriers who were left out of the payment of the truck driver assistance, the government extended the deadline for submitting the self-declaration.

Therefore, those who have not received the payment will be able to receive. That, of course, if they make the self-declaration. This, initially, had a forecast until the 29th, but now it can be done until the 12th of September.

Continues after advertising





How will the delayed installments of the truck driver aid be for those who make the self-declaration until the 12th?

Continues after advertising





An excellent news for autonomous cargo carriers is that by making the self-declaration until the 12th, they will receive the delayed installments in this month of September. In other words, the government is guaranteeing them the retroactive benefit of truck driver assistance.

In practice, this means that each self-employed professional who makes the self-declaration by the 12th will receive R$3 thousand in aid. And that even has a date to happen: September 24th.

What are the requirements to access the program?

This is a very simple part. All professionals who actually work will have no difficulties to enter the program. First, it is necessary to make the self-declaration, as it is the document in which the worker expresses his condition and asks for payment.

Then, according to an article published on the portal G1, in September 2022, by Renata Baptista, comes the need to be entered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) by July 22nd. In practice, these are the professionals who did not receive the truck driver assistance because they were unable to prove any cargo transport operation in 2022.

How to present the self-declaration?

Workers who meet the rules for receiving truck driver assistance have 2 ways to present the self-declaration: through the Emprega Brasil portal or through the Digital Work Card application.

In both cases, it is necessary to register on the gov.br portal, as access will be made using this personal account. Within the system, all you need to do is register the requested data and wait for a government team to analyze the information and grant the truck driver assistance request.

Is it necessary to prove the purchase of diesel oil to receive the truck driver assistance?

To receive the truck driver assistance, the professional does not need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil. This requirement is not part of the criteria adopted by the government to release the amounts.

However, there is a need to have the CNH and CPF in good standing. If they are not, the payment of truck driver assistance will be denied to these professionals. Did you like it and want to know more about government aid and benefits? Find out more here, on Superpix diary.