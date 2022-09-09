True enemies of the skin, these foods must be (already) abolished

CARBOHYDRATES

White bread is made with refined flours and has a high glycemic index, so they are quickly absorbed. By rapidly increasing circulating levels of glucose and insulin, they trigger a series of metabolic reactions with the potential to increase the inflammatory profile.

FRIED

French fries, pastries and all deep fried foods have a negative impact on the health of the skin: fatty foods in general favor the appearance of acne, as they stimulate the skin to produce more fat through the sebaceous glands.

SUGAR

Refined sugar is perhaps the single ingredient that most accelerates skin aging, due to intrinsic factors, and UV radiation is the main extrinsic factor.

ULTRA PROCESSED MEAT

Foods like sausage, bacon and sausage are examples of processed meats that can be harmful to the skin. They are high in sodium and saturated fats, which can dehydrate the skin and weaken collagen, causing inflammation.

BUTTER AND MARGARINE

Saturated animal fats, such as butter, are the second type of fat that should be eaten very sparingly, due to their negative impacts on the skin.

SALTS, CRACKERS AND BISCUITS

They are the main causes of skin aging, due to their pro-inflammatory profile, in addition to having ’empty calories.

SOFT DRINKS AND ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Soft drinks should be avoided by everyone. Water consumption is essential.