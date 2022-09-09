Trump ally Bannon indicted for money laundering and conspiracy

Steve Bannon, who was once a top strategist for former US President Donald Trump and the architect of his successful 2016 White House election, was indicted today on six felony counts related to Trump’s effort to build a wall around the country. along the US-Mexico border. He turned himself in during the morning to New York authorities.

According to the indictment, the charges are two of money laundering, three of conspiracy and one of conspiracy to defraud. A co-defendant, WeBuildTheWall Inc, was indicted on the same six counts.

The charges come more than a year and a half after Trump pardoned Bannon in the final hours of his presidency, clearing him of a federal fraud case.

Bannon, 68, and three other men were accused in August 2020 of defrauding donors in a $25 million private fundraiser known as “We Build the Wall” to help build the wall defended by Trump at the time. along the US-Mexico border.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to the federal prosecution, including allegations that he embezzled nearly $1 million for personal expenses. But his charge was dropped after Trump pardoned him.

Bannon’s new indictment is being issued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case may mirror parts of the federal wall case, although it is unclear why the indictment has not yet been filed, said a person familiar with the matter.

Presidential pardons cover federal charges and do not prohibit state prosecutions.

Moment of Bannon’s arrival in court Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

He is being charged less than two months after being convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena by a House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

In a statement Tuesday night, Bannon called the New York case “nothing more than a partisan political weaponry of the criminal justice system.”