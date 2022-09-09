TSE denies Bolsonaro’s request to suspend video about real estate

The Minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino denied, this Thursday (8.8.2022) the request by President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign to remove from the air a video that reports the purchase of 51 properties by his family with cash. Read the full (49 KB) decision.

The audiovisual content released by the campaign of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) says that the family of the current Chief Executive bought 107 properties, including mansions in the countryside of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Brasília ( DF). The material that circulates on television quotes a report from the news portal wow on the purchase of houses in cash “alive”.

In the decision, Sanseverino states that the broadcasting of the video based on journalistic material does not transmit “information seriously decontextualized or supported by facts known to be untrue“.

The minister also considers that the use of the term cash is, “at first sight, suitable for submission to public debate”. The minister also says that the “ironic and rhetorical character” alleged to the content “does not appear, at first glance, to be sufficient to characterize the propaganda as untrue or seriously decontextualized”.

Bolsonaro’s coalition claims that the video broadcast in electoral propaganda focuses on disinformation, through the reproduction of a “strongly decontextualized fact“. In representation (here is the full text – 337 KB) presented on Monday (5.Sep.), the campaign requested, in addition to the removal of the video, that its broadcast be prohibited in “any means of electoral propaganda”, adding that reproduction would imply “crime of responsibility”.

“In the text of the advertisement, it is not verified, either, in a preliminary judgment, the existence of imputation of crime, personal offense, or attribution of qualification capable of attracting hatred to the candidate”says the judge, since Bolsonaro’s campaign says that the content implies “hate speech”.

Sanseverino also cites the need for the Electoral Justice to observe the freedoms of expression and expression of thought in repressive protections on the irregularity of electoral propaganda.

Bolsonaro asked the TSE for the right to reply to the video, on Tuesday (6.set.). The campaign considers that the video has the purpose of “launch in the electorate’s imagination the idea of ​​a President of the Republic, a candidate for reelection, dishonest and corrupt”. Here is the entirety (2 MB) of the representation.

The president was asked in a live interview on Young pan about the purchase of real estate by your family. Bolsonaro said that journalist Amanda Klein made a “frivolous accusation” with the question and said to be persecuted by the newspapers Folha de S. Paulo and through the portal Wow

To the Electoral Court, for his candidacy for reelection, Bolsonaro declared 5 properties in his name, valued at R$ 1.38 million. The total declared equity was R$ 2,317,554.73.

Judge Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino asks that the Brazil Coalition of Hope, which includes Lula’s campaign parties, manifests itself within 2 days. With or without a response, at the end of this period, the MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) is summoned to manifest itself within the same period.

Watch the video aired by Lula’s campaign (41s):

O Power 360 compiles all commercials and electoral programs of presidential candidates in 2022. In addition to electoral programs, politicians broadcast 30-second commercials on TV and publicize campaign pieces on their social networks.

You can access them all on the digital newspaper channel on YouTube (subscribe and turn on notifications). Below, access the electoral video playlists of each of the candidates: