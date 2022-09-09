TSE minister denies request for suspension of video shown by PT against Bolsonaro

Former President Lula’s campaign explores a report that cites the purchase of real estate with cash; according to minister Tarso Sanseverino, the material does not contain out-of-context or false information

Reproduction/Young Pan News

Material cites alleged purchase of real estate by Bolsonaro’s family



Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), denied a request made by the presidential campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which requested the removal of a video shown by the former president’s campaign Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). The material cites the alleged purchase of real estate in cash made by the president’s family, in a case revealed by the portal. UOL. For the current president’s team, who are seeking reelection, the content propagates “hate speech” and does not disguise the attempt to wear down the image of the head of the federal executive. In his decision, however, the magistrate emphasizes that the information contained in the material is based on journalistic publication, is not characterized as decontextualized nor does it contain false information. Also according to Sanseverino, the term “cash money”, used in the Workers’ Party propaganda, is seen as suitable for public debate and does not have offensive messages capable of generating hatred for Bolsonaro. “In effect, in the electoral process, the dissemination of information about candidates – while directed at their past conduct and in the condition of public men, even if referring to a fact object of investigation, complaint or non-definitive judicial decision – and its discussion by citizens , are essential to expand the inspection that must be applied to the actions of candidates for political positions and to favor the propagation of the exercise of conscientious voting”, reads an excerpt from the order.

Bolsonaro’s request comes at a time when his campaign decided to focus attacks on former President Lula, who leads the polls released so far. Coordinators of the Bolsonarista HQ are betting on remembering the issue of corruption in PT governments to try to increase the PT’s rejection and, consequently, improve the performance of the President of the Republic in the surveys just over 20 days from the first round of the presidential election. In response, although it highlighted the economic agenda, exploring the reduction in the purchasing power of Brazilians, the rise in food prices and the increase in hunger in Brazil in the pieces shown on radio and television, the leadership of the Lula campaign reacted and started to explore allegations of scandals involving the Bolsonaro clan.