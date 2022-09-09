Twenty (little) kept secrets of Isabel II. And some are quite funny – World

historical. iconic. England’s longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth II, led the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for more than 70 years, surpassing her great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who had the crown on her head (and shoulders) for 64 years.

For history, in addition to reigning during some of the most troubled periods in the country, overcoming crises (internal, political, economic, family) and leaving her mark on an extensive and complete legacy, Isabel II became in itself a symbol of nobility, global royalty, grace, delivery and duty to the English Crown.

She was also the first English monarch to live her life in front of the television cameras but, conversely, she always knew (or knew how to) put her personal choices, her private life, that of the royal family, wrapped in a cloak of mystery, which ended up whetting curiosity and further elevating the queen’s status.

It is these secrets hidden by the shadow of Isabel II’s crown, some of the best kept, that the CM now reveals.

1 – Married her 3rd cousin

It is true. Elizabeth and Philip of Edinburgh (died 2021, aged 99) had the same great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, and the prince was descended on his mother’s side and Elizabeth II on his father’s side, King George VI. The marriage lasted 73 years.

2 – A love that started in adolescence

Elizabeth and Philip met at the age of 13 and the then king’s daughter immediately fell in love with the handsome young soldier, during a visit to the base where the future prince of Edinburgh was based. The two exchanged many secret love letters until Philip asked for young Isabel’s hand in marriage.

3 – Never went to school

‘Lilibet’, as she was affectionately called as a child, never attended any educational establishment. At the time she had another type of education: she was taught by teachers and private tutors at Buckingham Palace, in areas such as English, History, Geography, Mathematics, French, German, Art, Dance and Music.

Isabel attended ‘classes’ with her sister, Princess Margaret. She recalls who taught her that she was “very thirsty for knowledge and with a very sharp intelligence”.

4 – Had an accident at the dream wedding: the tiara broke

Moments before going up to the altar, in November 1947, the tiara that the then Princess Isabel was wearing broke and there were moments of panic, according to the court. Promptly the royal jeweler took action and repaired the precious diamond tiara.

5 – Has no last name, but signs “Isabel R.”

Ever wondered what Queen Elizabeth II’s last name was? Well, it doesn’t. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born, but when she became queen, she ‘lost’ her names. Members of the royal family only have their first name and the noble title associated with their house (e.g. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge). Elizabeth’s real ‘name’ is: Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of their Realms and Territories Queen, Leader of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

However, the monarch always signed ‘Isabel R.’. The ‘R’ refers to ‘regina’, Latin for queen.

6 – You do not need a driving license to drive or a passport to travel

Isabel II had a passport and a driving license issued but, in fact, she does not need these documents in her name – after all, she will be one of the most famous women ever in the world. The fact that she has a driver and that she didn’t get her license doesn’t mean she’s not a good driver! On a visit to Saudi Arabia in 2011, the monarch showed her skills behind the wheel of a powerful Range Rover, while giving Prince Abdullah a ‘ride’.

7 – The suitcase was your secret sign

According to The Telegraph, citing a source who worked closely with the royal family, it is the handbag, which Isabel never gave up, which served to give directions to the staff when she was in an uncomfortable situation or in a monotonous meeting or meeting.

If you’re having dinner or lunch and you put your suitcase on the table, it’s an indication that you want the event to end within five minutes. If you are somewhere and you put your suitcase on the floor, it is because you need to be ‘saved’ from the conversation you are having at that moment.

Elizabeth II had over 200 bags by her favorite designer, Launer.

8 – Sense of humor and knack for imitations

The countenance always seemed heavy, but it was part of the Crown’s weight. Those who lived with Isabel II remember the monarch’s great sense of humor, completely unpredictable, and her knack for imitations, particularly with sounds.

Bishop Michael Mann, the queen’s chaplain assured the AP that Elizabeth II “imitating a Concorde landing is one of the funniest things anyone can witness”.

In another episode, revealed by a security guard, the monarch was accosted by a group of tourists near her Balmoral estate. They didn’t recognize her because her face was covered by a scarf and a handkerchief and they asked her if she had ever crossed paths with the queen. Isabel would have laughed and, pointing to a policeman who approached at that moment, she said: “Not me. But he has already”.

9 – Animal passion: Had more than 30 corgi dogs

In 1933 Isabel discovered what would become one of her great passions: breeding Welsh Corgi dogs. After her father, King George VI, brought one to the palace, Elizabeth was given her own pet dog at age 18. She was a dog and her name was ‘Susan’.

Famous for the creation of these animals that she has been doing throughout her life, having more than 30 specimens of the species. She even invented a new breed, a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, the dorgi.

10 – She owned all the swans and dolphins in the UK

Since the twelfth century, when swans were considered a rare delicacy, the English monarchy claimed their “all swans in the country”. Harming one of them is considered a crime against the Queen or King.

Isabel will never have eaten one of her swans, but the tradition of owning these birds remained. There is even a Swan Census, an employee of the Queen who is responsible for taking a kind of census of the swans and checking their health.

Also, according to the royal statutes of 1324, the English monarch can claim all “royal fish” as his own, such as sturgeon, dolphin, whale or porpoise.

11 – Crossed paths with 16 different British prime ministers

Over more than 70 years of reign, Elizabeth II received 15 different British prime ministers and met with 14 US presidents. The last was the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

12 – It has its own ATM in the palace

These are luxuries that are not available to everyone, even the richest. But Elizabeth II had her own ATM machine at Buckingham Palace, so she didn’t have to go out to withdraw money or do other operations. It belongs to Coutts Bank.

13 – Didn’t have to pay taxes, but did it anyway

The sovereign was not required to pay taxes and do the IRS, but she has done so since 1993, according to the royal family’s website.

14 – Rich but far from the richest in the UK

It received some of its money from the British taxpayers, and much (almost all) of the properties, land, houses, museums, parks and all territories controlled, managed, or acquired by the royal family, as well as other investments. In 2019, Forbes estimated his wealth at 500 million euros, but even so, he is not enough to be the richest person in the UK.

15 – Secret of longevity? Gin before lunch and champagne at bedtime

According to Elizabeth’s cousin Margaret Rodhes, the Queen maintained a very regular routine with regard to drinking alcohol on a daily basis. “A shot of gin with Dubonnet [vinho fortificado com especiarias] before lunch, with a slice of lemon and lots of ice, a glass of wine with the meal, a dry martini in the afternoon and a glass of champagne before going to bed”, revealed the monarch’s family. longevity?

16 – A very ‘thrifty’ queen

She had a taste for some luxuries but was very ‘thrifty’ in some aspects of her life. She has always used the same nail polish since 1989, the color Ballet Slipper by Essie, whose bottle costs about 5 euros.

Savings were taken very seriously at Buckingham Palace: according to Radar Online, which spoke with a source of royal staff, the queen refused to spend money on kitchen equipment, so royal chefs use pots and pans that date back to the 1800s. and still have the seal of Queen Victoria.

Also regarding the environment, Isabel II was extremely careful: she did not like the waste of electricity. According to a royal advisor, it was common for the queen to walk through the endless corridors, halls and rooms of the palace, turning off lights that were not necessary. “Sometimes he walks from room to room turning them off. Often the huge palaces have only one light on. The luxurious chandeliers are never lit, only on special occasions”, she revealed.

17 – The passion for horses (and betting….)

Isabel’s love for horses is well known. A fan of equestrianism, she rode horses, accompanied breeders and had great esteem for the animals she had in the royal stables, in addition to being a regular presence in the main equestrian events and horse races throughout the United Kingdom.

The unknown side of this passion is that Isabel II used to bet on tests. The Queen’s prized thoroughbreds have won her about €8.5 million in bets, according to the British Horse Racing Authority.

18 – A Message Sent to the Moon

Before the Apollo 11 mission successfully landed on the Moon, several world leaders were asked to write “messages of goodwill”, which were transferred to a small silicon disk. The object was taken by astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, who left it under the American flag placed on the lunar face. Elizabeth II was no exception and left her message: “On behalf of the British people, I salute the ingenuity and courage that brought man to the moon. May this achievement increase the knowledge and well-being of humanity”.

19 – Was a truck mechanic and army driver

Before ascending the throne, and during World War II, Elizabeth II served in the British Army and worked as a mechanic and lorry driver in the Territorial Aid Service, a women’s branch of the English armed forces.

20 – Celebrated the end of the Second World War ‘in disguise’ on the streets of London

The episode even gave rise to a movie (with some fantasy in the mix) but it happened: on May 8, 1945, Isabel II and her sister, Princess Margaret, had their parents’ permission to leave the palace and join the crowd that celebrated the end of the Second World War in the streets of London.

The two would be ‘disguised’ to go unnoticed among the subjects. “I remember rows and rows of people, arm in arm, walking through Whitehall, and we were all swept up in that wave of happiness and relief,” the monarch recalled to the BBC in 1985.