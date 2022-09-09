two DF bets are one step away from the jackpot

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on two DF bets are one step away from the jackpot 1 Views

posted on 08/09/2022 23:49

(credit: Ed Alves/CB)


(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

Two bets from the Federal District almost made millionaires with Mega-Sena. The games hit the corner of the lottery darling and earned BRL 38,906.31. The main prize, drawn on the night of this Thursday (8/9), which was accumulated at R$ 57.6 million, had no winner and accumulated again.

One of the bets was registered at Lotérica Vicente Pires, which is in the city of the same name. The other was made by Caixa’s Internet Banking. The two scored five of the six scores drawn this Thursday (8/9), which were 01-05-06-16-22-39.


MEGA-SENA | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

MEGA-SENA | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
(photo: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

Vicente Pires’ bet was a pool, with nine odds. The one registered by electronic means was a simple one, with six numbers, which costs R$ 4.50. These were the only DF bets to cash in on the sport’s corner, but, in Brazil, another 116 took more than R$38,000.

In addition to these, 8,240 bets hit the Mega-Sena court and pocketed BRL 782.44.

For the next draw, scheduled for Saturday (10/9), the estimated value of the prize is R$ 70 million.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

PicPay is giving away cash and 3% cashback on Shopee 9.9

Shopee 9.9 has even more benefits for PicPay users: in addition to cashback, discount coupons …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved