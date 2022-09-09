two DF bets are one step away from the jackpot

posted on 08/09/2022 23:49



Two bets from the Federal District almost made millionaires with Mega-Sena. The games hit the corner of the lottery darling and earned BRL 38,906.31. The main prize, drawn on the night of this Thursday (8/9), which was accumulated at R$ 57.6 million, had no winner and accumulated again.

One of the bets was registered at Lotérica Vicente Pires, which is in the city of the same name. The other was made by Caixa’s Internet Banking. The two scored five of the six scores drawn this Thursday (8/9), which were 01-05-06-16-22-39.





MEGA-SENA | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Vicente Pires’ bet was a pool, with nine odds. The one registered by electronic means was a simple one, with six numbers, which costs R$ 4.50. These were the only DF bets to cash in on the sport’s corner, but, in Brazil, another 116 took more than R$38,000.

In addition to these, 8,240 bets hit the Mega-Sena court and pocketed BRL 782.44.

For the next draw, scheduled for Saturday (10/9), the estimated value of the prize is R$ 70 million.