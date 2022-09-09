UFC 279: Backstage Confusion Cancels Press Conference | combat

The UFC 279 press conference started and ended awkwardly this Thursday. After about 30 minutes of delay, Dana White appeared and said that there was some confusion behind the scenes, but did not give details, and because of that it would be held with two fighters at a time, unlike the traditional way, with all selected athletes. on stage at the same time.

1 of 2 Dana White — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Dana White — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez were the first pair, and after answering some questions they left the place. While waiting for the next fighters, Dana White received a message from a UFC employee, and decided to cancel the press conference.

– This has never happened in the history of the company. For everyone’s safety, this is the right decision. I’m sorry. Thanks for coming,” Dana said, under boos.

Soon after, the leader gave an interview to some journalists and explained part of what happened.

– I was really scared. Many things happened at the same time, not just one. There was a security guard there, another one here, and many things happened, and then an eruption began (…) No one was hurt – explained Dana, also indicating that four fighters would be involved in the confusion.

According to several behind-the-scenes information, chaos began between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland, then passed through Nate Diaz’s team, with everything spiraling out of control. The incident reportedly involved punches and kicks between those involved, as well as thrown objects, such as water bottles.

See below the moment when Dana White cancels the press conference:

Dana White cancels UFC press conference with event already started

This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts “UFC 279” live and exclusively from 19:00 (Brasília time). O combat.com broadcasts “Aquecimento Combate” and the first two fights from 18:45 (Brasília time), as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

UFC 279

September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs Tony Ferguson

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa

Heavyweight: Jailton Malhadinho vs Anton Turkalj

Middleweight: Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett

Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs Heili Alateng

Strawweight: Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed

Welterweight: Darian Weeks vs Yohann Lainesse