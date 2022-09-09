Ukrainian army claims to have regained territory in Kharkiv, Donbass and the south | Ukraine and Russia

The Ukrainian army said on Thursday (8) it had recaptured cities under Russian control in the Kharkiv region (northeast), Donbass (east) and southern Ukraine, in a counter-offensive against Moscow forces.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian troops “penetrated 50 kilometers beyond enemy lines” and liberated “more than 20 cities”, said a senior official of the Ukrainian General Staff.

Kiev forces also “liberated several cities” in the south and advanced into the Donbass-located Kramorsk and Slovinsk areas, according to the same source.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech on August 29, 2022 warning Russian troops in southern Ukraine to flee. — Photo: Ukrainian Presidency via Reuters

During a press conference this morning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov declined to comment on the matter.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov’s comments at a briefing were the most detailed public assessment yet of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. So far, Kiev has refused to release many details so as not to compromise the operation.

“During defense operations to recapture lost territory towards Kharkiv since the beginning of the week, Ukraine’s armed forces… penetrated enemy lines to a depth of up to 50 km,” Gromov said.

Map shows the clash in the Kharkiv region — Photo: g1

He did not specify the cities that were retaken.

“The total amount of territory returned to Ukrainian control in the Kharkiv and Pivdennyi Buh directions is more than 700 square kilometers,” he said.

This Ukrainian advance, if confirmed and the gains sustained, would be a significant boost for Kiev, which wants to show its Western supporters that it can change facts on the ground by force and deserves continued support.

There is additional pressure on Kiev to demonstrate progress before winter sets in, amid threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt all energy shipments to Europe if Brussels moves forward with a proposal to cap Russian gas prices.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, during a speech — Photo: Leah Millis/REUTERS

In an encouragement to Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Thursday and is expected to announce $2 billion in new foreign military funding for Ukraine and 18 other countries at risk of future Russian aggression. About half of the money will go to Kiev.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that President Joe Biden also approved an additional, separate $675 million in arms for Ukraine as he and other defense ministers met in Germany to discuss how to proceed. supporting Ukraine in the long term.

The latest military aid announcements bring total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to $15.2 billion since Biden took office in January 2021, a U.S. official said.