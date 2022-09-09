Understand the types of anxiety and how each should be treated

Anxiety is usually portrayed by a sudden feeling of anguish, before some situation. However, when evaluated from a medical perspective, its conditions can vary to the point of resulting in psychological disorders. Each case must be evaluated and the best way to avoid a crisis is to prevent it, acting on the causes of certain discomforts.

generalized anxiety disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) is characterized by compulsive preoccupation with routine. Even to perform basic activities at work, the person begins to feel pressured. The fear that something bad will happen all the time paralyzes the actions of those who suffer from the condition, reflecting on the lifestyle that must be adapted in the best way.

Controlling the TAG

When someone receives the diagnosis, they need to understand that medical follow-up is essential. Clinical assessment allows you to offer treatment that takes into account your personal needs. Depending on the situation, medicines and therapies can be conducted, so that everything can return to normal, focusing on the remission of the pathology.





Try to perform attention exercises, especially before bed and include playful activities that reinforce the learning of different subjects.



Social anxiety and separation disorder

Social Anxiety Disorder is more specific as it is the fear of being judged negatively. In general, it is accompanied by the phobia of exposure, avoiding looks and social environments. Despite being simpler, because there is an object that generates frustration, if not treated, it prevents the individual from living normally.

Relieving social anxiety

Finding group activities that are fun-oriented can help remove barriers to coexistence. When the anxiety is of the ”separation” type, the anguish is linked to abandonment, in which case, it is recommended to meditate and perform tasks alone. In any case, people must be attentive to their own feelings, avoiding stress and wear.