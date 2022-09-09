Understand what happens in the relationship between Endrick, from Palmeiras, and businessman Wagner Ribeiro

Last Thursday, a mismatch of information confused the mind of the Palmeiras fan and he involved the jewel Endrick and the businessman Wagner Ribeiro. Although the agent spoke as the boy’s representative at a CBF event, the athlete then tried to publicly deny him. In this way, the THROW! sought to understand what happens in this relationship between the parties.

> Check out Palmeiras’ audiences at Allianz Parque in 2022

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

It is possible to say that Wagner’s statements did not go down well among Endrick’s staff, so much so that the boy’s reaction was practically immediate when the businessman’s lines began to pop up on social media. Mainly on the question of the possible debut in the professional this Saturday and the visits he would have made to European clubs. Something that was denied for the report.

During the CBF event, Wagner spoke as if he were part of Endrick’s “team”, but according to people interviewed by THROW!, this is not the reality. There was indeed a relationship at the time of the young man’s capture a few years ago, however currently there is no signed contract or permission to negotiate on behalf of the player, this is in the hands of the representatives (the parents and the TFM Agency).

– We made his professional contract recently, we imposed a fine of 60 million euros, because he received a glove in his hand with a very good, very good value, which no Brazilian player at that age of 16 receives, a fantastic salary, and It seems that Saturday now he debuts – Wagner said during the CBF event last Thursday.

– Like this!? My representatives are my parents and TFM. Only they know and can talk about my plans. I’ve never visited PSG and Milan, I don’t have a debut date or a departure date, and I’ve never been so happy at Palmeiras. Don’t believe everything you hear out there – posted the 16-year-old on his Twitter profile.

Another thing that was denied by Endrick was the possible professional debut this Saturday, against Juventude. The report heard from people involved in the matter that the possibility raised by Wagner Ribeiro would be real, but on the other hand, with more vehemence, the chance was discarded with the explanation that there is no confirmation, and who decides this is Abel Ferreira and his commission , nobody else.

– Abel, in an interview said that he (Endrick) had to go to Disney. Then we took him to Euro Disney, he met PSG, Real Madrid, Inter and Milan – told the agent at a CBF event.

Something that also didn’t go down well with the player was Wagner’s speech about his stay in Europe earlier this year, in which he would have visited PSG and Milan. The information was publicly denied by Endrick himself. According to the calculation of THROW!the boy just went to watch a Champions League match with the Parisian team.

Being under 18, Endrick cannot have a formal manager, what he can have are representatives who, as stated above, are his parents and the TFM Agency. The prediction is that the youngster can make his professional debut later this year and can paint as related in some match, but nothing promised or scheduled. He has been training frequently with the main squad.