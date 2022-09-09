Unimed grows 15.3% in Grande ABC – 09/09/2022



Beatriz Mirelle

Special for the Diary







09/09/2022 | 09:13





Unimed Nacional recorded a 15.3% growth in beneficiaries in the last 12 months in the Greater ABC region. The index in the capital was 9.2% in the last year. The network ranked 3rd among the fastest growing healthcare operators in the city of São Paulo and outlines plans to expand its operations in the state.

Among the objectives, the cooperative plans to attract 250,000 new beneficiaries by the end of this year and increase revenues by R$ 10.6 billion. In all, there are more than 2 million members.





The commercial executive director of Unimed Nacional, Jorge Oliveira, highlights that the network has established new guidelines focused on approaching brokers. “We understand that they have the associate’s opinion about what is good and what needs to be improved, and they also show us their vision of what is value in the customer’s journey. This closer contact with the brokers gave us tools to strengthen our performance in the Greater ABC. This allows us to work with local needs”.

Last year, the network promoted the CNU Melhor Amanhã Program, with a positive impact of R$ 515 million, generating an increase in revenue and a reduction in costs and expenses. In 2022, the focus was divided on improving performance in areas such as management, operation of health plans and strategic partnerships.