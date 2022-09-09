Unimed Nacional is featured in the Valor 1000 Award | SEGS

The cooperative is among the largest operators of health plans in more than seven categories

Unimed Nacional won the 6th place in the general ranking of the 50 largest health plans in the country in the 22nd Edition of the Valor 1000 Award, carried out by the Valor Econômico newspaper. The cooperative was also highlighted in more than seven categories of the yearbook. Among them: higher net income, higher operating income, higher total assets, shareholders’ equity, higher financial investment and higher growth in considerations. Below is the ranking of placements.

“These numbers reflect all our commitment to austere and sustainable management, with investments and efforts dedicated to operational efficiency and a closer relationship with our customers, partners and partners, always fundamental for us to go further and further”, celebrated the president of Unimed Nacional, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra.

The award ceremony took place last Monday, September 5, in São Paulo, and presented the ranking of the 1000 largest companies in Brazil. Prepared annually by journalists from the Valor Econômico newspaper, in partnership with Serasa Experian and Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), the award elects the leading companies that stood out in 26 sectors. This year also included a new selection stage that evaluated ESG practices to elect the year’s winners.

The analysis and classification of companies, which this year evaluated 1,060 largest non-financial companies in the country, are carried out based on economic criteria, such as net revenue, EBITDA margin, equity profitability, financial leverage and interest coverage, among others.

Categories in which Unimed Nacional was highlighted:

● 6th place in the general ranking of the 50 largest health plans in the country

● 10th Place in Highest Net Income

● 9th Place in Highest Operating Profit

● 8th Place in Highest Total Assets

● 8th Place in Equity

● 10th Place in Greater Financial Application

● 6th Place in Highest Growth in Payments / Earned Awards