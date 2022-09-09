UOL and FIA promote the 3rd edition of the Incredible Places to Work award – 09/09/2022

UOL, the largest content, technology and digital services company in Brazil, and FIA (Fundação Instituto de Administração) will reveal, this Friday (9), the winners of the 3rd edition of the “Incredible Places to Work” award. The event will start at 3 pm and will be broadcast live on the UOL Channel and on Youtube.

The choice of winners will be based on the FIA ​​Employee Experience – FEEx survey, which assesses the experience of employees in their work environment and in the relationship with their leaders and colleagues. In addition, it takes into account the contact with human resources policies and practices in the work environment and the perspective on the performance of the CEO and other leaders.

The purpose of the award is to recognize the companies most committed to improving the work environment and relationships between employees, so that their initiatives serve as models for other institutions.

stuffed programming

In addition to publicizing the “most incredible companies to work for” and awarding the awards to representatives of several of them in the studio, the event will have thematic panels, in which specialists and managers discussed relevant issues in the world of work. Check the schedule:

Panel 1

From intern to CEO: how a good career plan helps align expectations and retain talent

Panel 2

Include is necessary. More than a different picture, it is necessary to give power to those who think differently

Panel 3

The future of employment: what challenges companies and employees face and how to prepare for them

Panel 4

Challenge Brazil: how to build an amazing place to work in the inhospitable national business environment

Increasing participation each year

This year, 419 companies from across the country signed up for the award and answered a questionnaire on management practices. In addition, around 188,000 employees at these institutions answered questions about the CEO’s performance, employee satisfaction with HR services and the company’s organizational climate.

Based on the answers obtained in the questionnaires, the best companies are elected in 14 categories, namely:

Best large, medium and small companies

Career

Leadership

CEO

racial respect

LGBTQIA+ Inclusion

gender equity

corporative education

ESG

Innovation and autonomy

Welfare

Want to see your company among the winners of LIPT 2023? Applications will be open on the FIA ​​Employee Experience – FEEx website in October 2022.

The Incredible Places to Work Award (LIPT) is an initiative by UOL and Fundação Instituto de Administração (FIA) that highlights Brazilian companies with the highest levels of employee satisfaction based on the FIA ​​Employee Experience (FEEx) survey. The survey measures the work environment, organizational culture, leadership performance and satisfaction with HR services.