Vale (VALE3) can release BRL 80 billion in market value, says BTG

Vale (VALE3) has a lot to explore in its base metals division, being able to release up to around R$80 billion in market value, according to BTG Pactual reported this Thursday (8).

the team of BTG analysts released a report with the estimates after visiting a Vale facility in Sudbury, in the United States.

At the meeting with the analysts, data were released on its Vale’s base metals division that animated BTG.

According to the company, there were four points raised by Vale’s management to support the thesis that the division is currently undervalued, namely:

the long-term potential of the nickel and copper markets;

the good positioning of Vale’s asset base, which will take advantage of new structural trends;

the turnaround process underway at the unit;

and growth potential from a robust project pipeline.

Considering an Ebitda of US$ 4.5 billion and an EV/Ebitda multiple of 7x, BTG estimates the value of US$ 31.5 billion for Vale’s base metals division, with the potential to release around US$ 15 billion in market value — which is about 25% of the current Vale’s market value.

Vale studies possibilities

The company’s management intends to transform the base metals segment into a growth platform for Vale, with the iron ore division set to remain the company’s flagship.

Analysts Leonardo Correa and Caio Greiner state that, on the one hand, the company will need to direct its capital expenditures towards its growth initiatives in the segment, but, on the other hand, investors should continue to demand dividends from Vale.

“By making the base metals business a dedicated vehicle, with dedicated management, in addition to adequate governance, Vale will be able to meet both needs”, they say.

The BTG Pactual team emphasizes that, even if the target for unlocking market value for the company is defined, the strategy is not yet.

The house believes that the administration of the OK must present a consolidated plan by the end of the year.