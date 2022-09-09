Vale (VALE3) is the darling in dividend portfolios; see other actions

Marketplace

THE OK (VALE3) was the company that had the most presence in portfolios aimed at earning dividends in September, according to a survey carried out by Infomoney.

With six nominations, Vale leads alone in the mapping carried out with brokers Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, XP Investimentos and Economatica.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), which was in first place in the August survey, left one of the recommended wallets and dropped to second place with five recommendations.

Petrobras (PETR4) is present in four dividend portfoliostied with CPFL Energia (CPFE3), Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), Tim (TIMS3) and Vibra (VBBR3).

Engie (EGIE3) and Minerva (BEEF3) roles dropped from the rankings.

Check out:

Company ticker number of recommendations Dividend yield in 12 months (%) Return in August (%) Return in 2022 (%) OK VALE3 6 24.01 -2.73 -9.63 -21.19 Bank of Brazil BAAS3 5 8.38 18.14 55.58 51.30 CPFL Energia CPFE3 4 15.56 6.49 43.18 43.17 ENBR3 4 9.67 4.56 19.61 35.82 Petrobras PETR4 4 50.08 19.50 74.72 105.36 Tim TIMS3 4 4.06 -6.04 -8.70 -1.41 vibrate VBBR3 4 3.17 10.27 -13.74 -30.81

Vale has a target price reduction

Analysts at Santander Corretora consider that the company benefits from the recent increase in the price of iron ore in China in the last days of August.

“We maintain our positive view on iron ore prices in the medium term, as our thesis is supply-driven, given that persistent supply challenges (e.g. ramp-up by Vale, ESG highlighted, lack of new projects, among others) should sustain iron ore prices above US$ 100/t for longer”, they say.

The house revised the projections for the mining company, reducing the target price of the company’s shares from R$110 to R$95 by the end of 2023.

“The estimates have been adjusted to reflect the results achieved, the updated projections of the Santander macro team and the new forecasts of metal prices”, explains the house, which maintains the OK as top pick in the steel and mining sector.