Vale (VALE3) updates plans for copper and nickel: what to expect for the company’s base metals segment?

Vale (VALE3) held a meeting with investors last Wednesday (7th) in Sudbury, Canada, at the heart of its Base Metals Division. For analysts who followed the event, the mining company brought a positive outlook, highlighting its base metals arm.

“The main messages were that management is very optimistic about the prospects for the base metals arm, seeing the growth in demand due to electrification, that there is a redefinition of operations on this front, with a focus on asset excellence, and that there are many opportunities to expand this business”, point out analysts Rodolfo Angele and Lucas Yang, from JPMorgan.

In nickel, Vale sees global demand rising from 4 million tons to something close to 6.2 million by 2030. In copper, the perspective is that demand will rise from the current 30 million tons to 37 million.

“We agree that there is an opportunity in base metals. The history of demand for nickel and copper is very clear. Decarbonization and electrification are megatrends that are here to stay,” say Angele and Yang.

According to them, Vale’s initiatives are positive, reducing dependence on China at a time when the Asian giant’s economy brings uncertainty.

“We also welcome the idea that the base metals division should be operated as an independent business. That said, so far, the plans are more of an ambition than a formal deal. We still don’t have detailed figures on capex intensities, deadlines and other details to be able to put a number on the potential value creation by these initiatives at this moment”, they highlight.

The company also estimated the company’s own production volumes. In the medium term, Vale is expected to produce 230-245 thousand tons of nickel per year, versus a projection for 2022 of up to 190 thousand tons. In copper, the medium-term forecast is 390-420 thousand tons per year, compared to up to 285 thousand tons forecast for 2022.

According to Vale, the growth in nickel supply should be driven mainly by Indonesia and Canada, where the company has operations, as well as Australia.

In the last earnings conference call, Vale executives mentioned that there is even a possibility that the base metals arm will go public.

Apart from that, the mining company stated that it has plans to improve the operation in the segment – ​​with the costs per ton of nickel going from US$ 12,300 to US$ 10,000 and for nickel going from US$ 4,000 to US$ 2, 3 thousand.

“This is a potentially compelling growth story. Vale is also working on an extensive growth pipeline, with more than 20 active studies to extend and increase production and with 5 projects in the execution phase”, comment Thiago Lofiego and Isabella Vasconcelos, analysts at Bradesco BBI.

According to the BBI, Vale’s management mentioned a capex of US$ 5 billion over the next 5 years for the Base Metals division.

In the view of the Brazilian bank, Vale is uniquely positioned to take advantage of positive structural market trends for copper and nickel, supported by a portfolio of premium products, lower carbon emissions compared to the industry average and strategic asset locations. .

“These changes are not an overnight process, but we think that the next 12 months will be crucial for the company to show the progress of the measures that are being implemented”, they point out. They also point out that Vale clearly has very significant reserves of nickel and copper and the company needs to prove that it is capable of exploiting the existing potential.

Eleven, which has a buy recommendation for shares with a target price of R$ 112, highlights that the company has shown commitment to the growth of base metals operations, which promise a significant increase in production in the medium and long term.

JPMorgan has a recommendation overweight (exposure above the market average, or equivalent to the purchase) for Vale’s common shares, with a target price of R$ 63.67. BBI has the same view for ADR, with a target price of $23.

