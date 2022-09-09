Viih Tube and Eliezer celebrate ‘wedding’ in Las Vegas at Rock in Rio: “Celebrate love”

It was all a joke, but Viih Tube made a point of preparing for the occasion, and even the wedding dress was created especially for the moment.

Is Las Vegas here? It seems so! And it was Rock in Rio that the scene of the famous chapels of the American city was reproduced. Who didn’t miss the opportunity to hold a wedding like what happens there was Viih Tube, who after so many “fiddling” and a “no labels” relationship with Eliezer, succumbed to love so passionately that he ended up taking the designer down the aisle.

The couple sensation of the moment joined so many others who passed by the chapel of Cidade do Rock to “bless” the union. They caused a stir at Rock in Rio, this Thursday (8), with a ceremony – symbolic, of course – of marriage, with the right to celebrate an Elvis Presley cover, as happens in Las Vegas. But it did not stop there! There was all the pomp and circumstance, with a wedding dress and cake!

It was all a joke, but Viih Tube made a point of preparing for the occasion, and even the wedding dress was created especially for the moment. She and Eliezer have been dating for a month and the celebration was all recorded to share with the influencer’s followers on her official Instagram account.

“Our connection is very strong, before talking to him I already knew that our vibe was the same for what I followed on the show. We are living a happy moment, nothing better than celebrating love at an incredible festival”, The influencer confessed about the former BBB. “This is the first time I go to a festival of the proportions of Rock in Rio after the reality show and it’s an honor to share this moment with Viih”melted the designer.